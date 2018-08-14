RUSH HOUR: Furious debate over cup illusion

Forget the Yanny or Laurel debate, there is a new viral sensation sweeping social media, with people unable to agree on what shape this gold cup is.

Tony Fisher has created a mug that appears to be both round and square, sparking a furious online debate about it's true shape.

In a video that Fisher uploaded to YouTube the cup just looks like a regular round mug, but if you look in the mirror behind it appears to be square.

He then fills it with milk and stirs it with a spoon to prove that there are no camera tricks at play.

People can't seem to agree on what shape the cup actually is, with many believing whole heartedly it is square and others seeing nothing but round.

"It is square, the light reflecting on it makes it seem round," someone said.

One person claimed: "Its round, I have one just like that."

There were a few that simply decided it was both.

"It is round on the outside but the inside of the rim is square," one person said.

Another wrote: "The lines are curved, so it definitely not square, but does not form a perfect circle either."

What do you think?

6:10am

Ex-archbishop Wilson returns to NSW court

Former Adelaide Archbishop Philip Wilson, who has been convicted of concealing child sex abuse, is expected to find out whether he can serve his sentence in home detention.

Wilson, the most senior Catholic official in the world to be found guilty of the crime, was in July sentenced to 12 months' jail with a six-month non-parole period.

But the magistrate ordered the 67-year-old be assessed for an order allowing him to serve his sentence in the community.

The matter is due to return to Newcastle Local Court today.

He was convicted in May of failing to report to police the historical sexual abuse of two altar boys by a paedophile priest while he was stationed in the NSW Hunter Region.

The clergyman later resigned from his post as archbishop but the Church says he will remain a bishop.

Wilson intends to lodge an appeal against the conviction.

-AAP

Philip Wilson to return to court. Picture: Darren Pateman/AAP

5:45am

Woman charged over Sydney street death

A woman has been charged with the murder of a man whose body was found in the middle of an inner Sydney street.

The 23-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man presented themselves at Newtown Police Station about 6pm local time on Monday over the death in Forest Lodge.

Police said the woman was refused bail.

The man has been taken to hospital under police guard for treatment for a pre-existing facial injury.

Police expect to charge him once he's released from hospital. The body of Jet McKee, 30, was found with significant head wounds in the middle of Hereford Street and Minogue Crescent on Friday afternoon.

Witnesses said the man was bleeding profusely from the head as he staggered down nearby Ross Street and then collapsed.

Police said the injuries stemmed from an altercation at a nearby house. The woman is expected to appear in the Newtown Local Court later today.