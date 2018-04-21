Menu
The Parramatta Eels' Clint Gutherson has been appointed co-captain of the club after only one game back from a long break through injury. Picture: Brett Costello
Rugby League

All hail the king! Eels turn to captain Gutho

21st Apr 2018 1:35 PM

PARRAMATTA Eels star Clint Gutherson has been named co-captain for the rest of the season.

Gutherson will share the role Tim Mannah and Beau Scott.

In a surprise bid by coach Brad Arthur to revive the winless club, the trio will rotate the captaincy duties.

 

"Each player brings different strengths to our team, and Clint has certainly proven his leadership skills and deserves to be rewarded for it," Arthur said.

"Clint will have the opportunity to develop as a leader under the tutelage of two experienced captains in Tim and Beau."

After a season-ending knee injury last year, Gutherson made his comeback  in last week's loss to Canberra.

"It's a massive honour to share the captaincy of this club and I'm looking forward to leading our team for the rest of the season," he said.

