Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Politics

PM forced into embarrassing apology

8th Dec 2020 6:24 AM | Updated: 6:43 AM

Scott Morrison has apologised to Kevin Rudd over claims he has repeatedly left and re-entered Australia throughout the pandemic.

Mr Rudd took issue with a comment Mr Morrison made on Monday afternoon when he was questioned over why Tony Abbott and Alexander Downer had been able to "leave and re-enter (Australia) multiple times this year".

In his response, Mr Morrison claimed Mr Rudd "has done the same thing".

The comment infuriated the former PM, who blasted it as an "utter falsehood".

"I have not left Australia since returning home from New York in March. I haven't even left Queensland. The Morrison Government's own records will prove this," Mr Rudd said in a statement.

"Mr Morrison's suggestion that I have claimed a rare quarantine place for myself, knowing that it would deprive a fellow Australian of the opportunity to be home for Christmas, is insulting."

The Prime Minister has written to the clerk of the House of Representatives to correct the record and to apologise to Mr Rudd, a spokesman for Mr Morrison told the Guardian.

More Stories

coronavirus editors picks kevin riudd pm politics quarantine scott morrison travel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Posties vs cafe patron: Squabble now serious safety concern

        Premium Content Posties vs cafe patron: Squabble now serious safety concern

        News PARKING changes are on the cards in Lennox Head’s main street after a confrontation ended with a woman jumping in front of a police car.

        Nominate: Help find the best Xmas butcher in Ballina Shire

        Nominate: Help find the best Xmas butcher in Ballina Shire

        News Help Matt Preston find the best butcher or deli in Ballina Shire

        PAY BAY: Byron’s welcome sign just got another facelift

        Premium Content PAY BAY: Byron’s welcome sign just got another facelift

        News IT'S one of the most famous pieces of public infrastructure.

        7 cheap ways to keep the kids busy while you work

        Premium Content 7 cheap ways to keep the kids busy while you work

        News School holidays are fast approaching, and while kids are cheering, parents are...