Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Aydan Wyse, who travelled the country collecting rubbish, has been denied bail.
Aydan Wyse, who travelled the country collecting rubbish, has been denied bail.
News

Rubbish ‘hero’ behind bars, claims he has coronavirus

Aisling Brennan
2nd Apr 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 7:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT was his dream to "clean up the Clarence" one yellow bin bag at a time, but Aydan Wyse won't be picking up rubbish anytime soon after he was arrested for public indecency and claiming he had coronavirus.

Mr Wyse was arrested on March 29 after he allegedly "wilfully and obscenely exposed" himself on Union and McLachlan Sts in Maclean, according to court documents.

Police will allege he also made people fearful after he stated: "don't come near me, I have coronavirus" during the incident.

The Grafton man has been charged with exposing himself in view of a public place or school, behaving in an offensive manner in view of a public place or school and giving false information that puts a person or property in danger.

Mr Wyse had recently returned to Grafton after he'd spent two years travelling across the country picking up rubbish on the road, as part of his "One man's effort to clean up the Clarence" project.

He'd initially started the project in 2018 to change his life around, after he started to suffer from depression following a family breakdown.

Speaking with The Daily Examiner last month, Mr Wyse said he was astonished at how communities as far as Cairns had welcomed him along his journey.

"It's the little things you don't even realise helps - like someone waving and saying thanks, the appreciation keeps my spirits up and keeps me going," he said.

Mr Wyse appeared before Lismore Local Court on Monday, where he was denied bail.

He is yet to enter any official pleas and will return to court on April 6.

More Stories

clarence valley crime coronavirus coronavirusnorthernrivers editors picks lismore local court maclean crime northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CRACKDOWN: Fines imminent for tourists flouting rules

        premium_icon CRACKDOWN: Fines imminent for tourists flouting rules

        Health Tourists caught staying in accommodation for a holiday on the Tweed risk a massive fine as police crackdown on coronavirus regulations

        LATEST NUMBERS: Coronavirus patients by LGA

        LATEST NUMBERS: Coronavirus patients by LGA

        News Breakdown of which LGAs in Northern NSW have the most cases

        Golf courses reopen after short-lived ban

        premium_icon Golf courses reopen after short-lived ban

        News In a shock backflip, Office of Sport will let golf courses reopen

        42 PATIENTS: Coronavirus cases double in less than a week

        premium_icon 42 PATIENTS: Coronavirus cases double in less than a week

        News "We are very confident the worst is yet to come": Health boss