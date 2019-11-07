Menu
CURATORS: Allan Haynes, Bill Thompson and Allan Britt at the museum.
RSL Sub Branch Museum celebrates 15 years of existence

7th Nov 2019 11:59 AM

THE BALLINA RSL's Sub Branch Museum is celebrating 15 years of existence.

Officially open on October 30, 2004, the museum is located at the ground level in the Ballina RSL Club.

Assistant curator Allan Britts said the museum holds about a thousand objects of memorabilia.

"We have a touch screen here where you can see a photo of each object here and read its story,” he explained.

"They did a big renovation here recently, and we had to take everything out and put it in storage; it was a big job but it did us a favour because we made everything look more pleasing to the eye.

"Visitors to the club come in for a look, but also schools come in near Rememberance Day or Anzac day and they ask a lot of questions, we make up little questionnaires and the children find the answers through the displays”.

Military memorabilia displayed at the museum includes pieces from the Boer War through to more recent peace-keeping deployments.

The displays include hundreds of artifacts, medals, original documents, uniforms, photographs and paintings, models, replicas and a DVD documentary presentation.

The museum was created to allow those who suffered the horrors of war to remember, and to help their families and friends understand a little of the hardships experienced during wartime activities.

Guided tours can be arranged by calling the Sub-Branch on 02 66 86 0133. The Sub-Branch office is open Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9am - 1pm.

