Too cute to keep under wraps: New photo of Prince Louis

A PHOTOGRAPH capturing a special moment between a beaming Kate Middleton and newly-christened Prince Louis was too cute to be kept under wraps.

The expressive photo - which was meant to be part of a private collection for Kate and Prince William - shows a giggling Prince Louis in his mother's arms as they smile at someone standing out of shot.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released this candid image of Prince Louis and his mother to accompany the official pictures of the christening. Picture: Matt Porteous

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released the additional photograph to accompany the official pictures of the christening, which took place in Chapel Royal at St James's Palace on July 9.

"Their Royal Highnesses hope that everyone enjoys this lovely photograph of Prince Louis as much as they do," a spokesperson for the couple said.

The picture of 11-week old Louis was taken by Jersey-based portrait photographer Matt Porteous in the garden at Clarence House following the christening.

It offers a more candid view into the christening than the official family photographs taken by Matt Holyoak which were released at the weekend.

Mr Porteus has worked with the family before, having taken portraits of Prince George when he was a baby.

The royal family pose for an official portrait with the Middletons after the christening. Picture: Matt Hollyoak

Holyoak has worked with a host of celebrities and his photos have regularly been splashed on the covers of magazines such as Harper's Bazaar, Shortlist and Dazed and Confused.

The photographs were taken at Clarence House, the home of Prince Louis' grandfather Prince Charles, after last week's christening service at the nearby Chapel Royal in St James's Palace.

Louis was sound asleep as he was carried into the Chapel Royal by Kate for the christening ceremony, which lasted 40 minutes.

Prince Louis, the third child of Prince William and his wife Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge, was born in London on April 23.

He is a younger sibling to Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 3 and is fifth in line to the throne.

The little prince wore a christening gown made by Angela Kelly, the dressmaker to the Queen.

The replica gown has been used since 2008 for babies born into the royal family and is an exact replica of one first worn in 1841.