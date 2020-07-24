Roxy Jacenko, Candice Warner make the cut in SAS reality show

Candice Warner and Roxy Jacenko are confirmed to compete in the Australian version of British reality show, SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Confidential can verify the wife of cricketer David Warner and prominent Sydney publicist Jacenko will be put through their paces in military special service challenges on the Channel 7 reality show.

Seven is yet to officially confirm any talent for the production but Confidential can also reveal the cast includes Olympic swimmer James Magnussen, former Biggest Loser trainer Shannan Ponton and Shane Warne's son Jackson.

SAS: Who Dares Wins is a new format to Australian TV viewers and will see 14 celebrities "embark on the toughest test of their lives attempting to overcome the intensive SAS selection process".

Production started in New Zealand earlier this year but was suspended due to coronavirus.

Filming is now slated to take place around Jindabyne in the NSW Snowy Mountains over the coming weeks.

Olympian turned doctor Jana Pittman is understood to have been in the mix but pulled out after just a couple of days shooting in Queenstown due to being pregnant with her fourth child.

Retired rugby player turned Bachelor reality star Nick "Honey Badger" Cummins was also in New Zealand shooting, as was Bachelorette starlet Ali Oetjen, former Miss Universe Australia Erin McNaught and former federal Labor MP Emma Husar.

"Over two weeks, an elite group of ex-Special Forces soldiers, led by Chief Instructor Ant Middleton, will put these stars through an extraordinary series of physical and psychological tests, each from the real SAS selection process," a production brief read.

"Cut off from the outside world at a secret base … they will eat, sleep and train together in spectacular and punishing terrain with no allowances made for their celebrity status.

"As they progress through the gruelling course, they'll be forced to confront surprising truths about themselves to discover their real character.

"Some will reach breaking point and withdraw."

