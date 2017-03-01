Roundabout way to a safer intersection

THE intersection of Skennars Head Road and The Coast Road is about to become a whole lot safer with the construction of a new roundabout.
Due to the accident history of this intersection, Ballina Shire Council is about to embark on a major upgrade.
Roads and Maritime Services (RMS) will fully fund the project, estimated to be $2 million, under their 'Safer Roads' program.
The project will commence Friday March 3 and will include the construction of new roundabout, reduction in road gradients, and the lowering of speed limits all aimed at improving motorist safety.
