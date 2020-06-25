Menu
This roundabout connecting a number of main arterial roads in Ballina is due for an upgrade. Picture: Google Maps
Roundabout drive you round the bend? Council votes on a fix

Rebecca Fist
25th Jun 2020 12:00 AM
ANYONE driving into Ballina from Lennox Head or East Ballina via Angels Beach Dr will know how busy the roundabout at the Bangalow Road intersection can get.

Traffic comes from all directions, including the busy shopping centre, dual lanes cut off upon exit, and if you've driven through it regularly without feeling a hint of rage, we're almost certain you're entitled to some sort of medal.

Ballina Shire Council's plans to upgrade the intersection have been on public exhibition, and councillors will take into consideration feedback from the residents, and decide on details of the upgrade at the upcoming meeting on Thursday.

The feedback was generally positive, with most respondents pleased with the intent of the council's plans for the intersection.

 

WORKS PLANNED: Bangalow Road/Angels Beach Drive roundabout set for an upgrade.
A number of residents reported poor pedestrian amenity and flagged concerns about increasing the traffic flow without plans to accommodate those on foot, bikes or mobility scooters.

A request to build an underground pedestrian tunnel was overlooked, and instead the council will increase the size of the planned pedestrian refuge on Angels Beach Drive.

The council will need to acquire land from two parties including the shopping centre and NSW Crown Lands.

The works, which were planned for the upcoming financial year, have been delayed a year due to uncertainty around the time required for land acquisition.

Instead, the council will spend $150,000 on upgrades in the upcoming financial year and finish the job costing $1,350,000 in 2021/22.

More to come after the meeting.

