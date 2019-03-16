Latrell cops fine, admits Bunnies' baiting got to him

The Roosters' Latrell Mitchell receives treatment for a cut on Friday night. Picture: Dan Himbrechts/AAP

LATRELL Mitchell has played against Will Chambers, so he should know better.

Instead, the Sydney Roosters star allowed himself to get baited in his side's 26-16 round-one loss to South Sydney on Friday.

Mitchell was sporting a decent cut following a head clash with Dane Gagai, who was in the face of the representative star for most of the night.

The gun centre will learn a valuable - and costly - lesson though after copping a grade-one careless high-tackle charge for his shot on Rabbitohs powerhouse Sam Burgess.

Mitchell won't miss any football, but will be fined $1650 with an early plea - or $2100 if found guilty.

The Kangaroos and NSW Origin representative insisted it wasn't the increased physicality that opposition teams were throwing at him as his star grew.

"I think they want to bait me," he said after the match.

"They sort of got me a little bit tonight, but I'll let them have that."

"I definitely feel as though I can be more of a threat with the ball.

"I was a bit quiet tonight and I'll take that upon myself and work hard on that."

It is not the first time Mitchell has been targeted by rival players.

There was plenty of chirpiness in his battles with Queensland and Melbourne centre Will Chambers last year.

"He was pretty good at it, the best. (But) I think I went away from that. I've got to get back to playing my footy," Mitchell said.

Much of the build-up to the match was also about Mitchell's individual match-up with Greg Inglis, who has been switched from left to right flank by Wayne Bennett.

Mitchell suggested he showed the Kangaroos veteran, whose fitness and form was questioned leading into the contest, too much respect.

"I tried not to show him as much respect as I should have. It's good to see him out there and playing some footy," Mitchell said.

"I know he's had a bit of backlash. I feel as though it's a step in the right direction for him. I want to praise him because he's GI.

"But he's obviously a great opponent to go up again. I just didn't want to focus too much on it, it's obviously Greg Inglis but it's just another opponent."