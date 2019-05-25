Roos down Bulldogs in what shapes as coach's last match

Kangaroos coach Brad Scott, centre, liaises with his staff during his side's clash with the Western Bulldogs at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Hamish Blair/AAP

NORTH Melbourne have farewelled outgoing coach Brad Scott in fine style with a pulsating 25-point win over the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium.

Emotions ran high after Scott addressed speculation over his future with his players before the game and they responded with a stunning 18.7 (115) to 13.12 (90) in front of 26,156 fans on Saturday afternoon.

It was Scott's 211th AFL match in charge since he took the job in 2010, the result leaving him with a record of 106 wins and 105 losses.

The Bulldogs trailed by a game-high 32 points late in the third quarter but slammed through six unanswered goals to snatch back the lead 11 minutes into a frantic final term.

But somehow Scott's men dug deep to blast home the last five goals of the contest to celebrate a stunning victory.

Todd Goldstein turned back the clock with a brilliant 57-hit out, 28-possession performance, with Shaun Higgins (34 disposals) and Ben Cunnington (29) also important.

Ben Brown and Mason Wood each booted three goals for the Roos in the upset result.

Caleb Daniel led the way for the Dogs with 29 touches, Marcus Bontempelli was also prominent with 25 disposals and Sam Lloyd booted three goals.

Scores were level at the first break after a free-flowing opening term, but the Roos kicked five goals to one in the second quarter to lead by 22 points at half-time.

The Bulldogs rallied late in the third quarter, giving themselves a chance by shaving the margin to 20 points at the last break.

Tim English and Lloyd each booted two goals as the Dogs pressed but Nick Larkey added two of his own as North charged home.

- AAP