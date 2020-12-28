Roofs ripped off as winds batter city

SES volunteers attend to a fallen tree in Rae Avenue, Edithvale after strong winds hit Melbourne on December 27. Picture: Facebook/Chelsea SES

Roofs have been ripped from buildings and overhead tram wires damaged during a wild and windy night in Melbourne.

State Emergency Service volunteers have worked through the night to clear more than 600 jobs after 117km/h winds hit the city on Sunday evening.

In St Kilda, a corrugated iron roof was ripped from a building in Mary Street and thrown into the street below where it landed on parked cars.

The severe winds also damaged overhead tram wires in Malvern with route 16 services delayed for some time between Hawthorn Road and the Malvern depot.

The strongest winds were recorded in Port Phillip Bay with a gust of 117km/h just before 6pm, while St Kilda was hit with winds of 113km/h.

In Avalon in the city's west there were winds of 87km/h about 5pm, while Melbourne and Essendon airports were hit with winds of 83km/h.

In the city, a gust of 70km/h was recorded about 6pm.

An SES spokeswoman said volunteers had responded to 620 requests for assistance in the past 24 hours to 7.30am on Monday.

Strong winds have ripped off roofs in St Kilda after a cold front hit Melbourne on December 27. Picture: @maggiechkau

Crews worked through the night to clear more than 604 jobs, with only 16 remaining outstanding on Monday morning.

The spokeswoman said 456 calls were for fallen trees, with another 114 for building damage.

The hardest hit areas were Nillumbik in the city's northeast with 44 call-outs, followed by Whitehorse in the east with 39 jobs and Northcote with 35.

Hobsons Bay volunteers in the inner western suburbs responded to 29 calls for help, while Ballarat in regional Victoria had 26.

SES volunteers responded to 620 calls for help across Victoria in the 24 hours to 7.30am on Monday. Picture: VICSES

The strong and hot winds also made it difficult for firefighters in the state's northwest.

An out-of-control bushfire is burning 7km southwest of Robinvale with an advice message still in place on Sunday morning.

Local campgrounds have been evacuated with the fire and tracks at Gadsen Bend closed to the public. The fire is travelling in a northeasterly direction at Gadsen Bend in the proposed Murray River Park.

Weather conditions across Victoria have cleared overnight with Melbourne heading for a partly cloudy top of 18C on Monday before it becomes mostly sunny with an expected top of 22C on Tuesday.

"As the sun comes up (on Tuesday), most of the activity will be pushing out to far eastern parts of the state and then moving into a partly cloudy day for southern Victoria and clear up in the north," weather bureau senior forecaster Callum Stuart said.

