Ronda Rousey: ‘I can’t hide it anymore’

by Mollie Mansfield
22nd Apr 2021 10:19 AM

Ronda Rousey announced she is four months pregnant in a video with ex-UFC fighter husband Travis Browne.

The fighting legends confirmed the news in a YouTube video titled "Ronda and Travis Have An Announcement!" on Thursday morning.

"Umm, how do I put this? Pow, 4 months pregnant!," Rousey said.

Rousey went on to explain that she has been pregnant since January, adding that she "can't hide" her baby bump anymore "so it's time to show it off".

Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne are expected their first child.
The couple shared montage footage of one of their ultrasound scans, where you can hear the baby's heartbeat.

They went on to thank everyone for their "well wishes and positivity" adding that they are "really excited".

Rousey dubbed their unborn child "the baddest baby on the planet, coming to you soon".

Rousey shared footage from their ultrasound.
The pair have discussed wanting children for a while, with Ronda taking a hiatus from the WWE back in 2019 to focus on starting a family.

Her and Browne started dating back in 2015 and got married two years later in 2017.

The couple's due date is September 22 and they have not yet revealed the gender.

Rousey eluded that there was "much more to the story we'll be telling later" of her pregnancy, but did not reveal anymore details.

 

 

In a recent interview with Table Talk, Rousey addressed her future return to the WWE.

"I actually waited until this moment to tell everybody. I don't know (when I'll return). When I feel like it. I'll come back when I feel like it. Eventually, when I feel like it," she said.

Ronda Rousey battles Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35. Picture: WWE
- The Sun

 

Originally published as Ronda Rousey: 'I can't hide it anymore'

