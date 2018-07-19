Ronaldo leaves staggering tip at restaurant

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo arrives on July 16 at the Juventus medical centre at the Alliance stadium in Turin. Picture: Miguel Medina

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo arrives on July 16 at the Juventus medical centre at the Alliance stadium in Turin. Picture: Miguel Medina

CRISTIANO Ronaldo has been sharing the wealth after his blockbuster move to Juventus, leaving a mega $31,500 (£17,850) tip for hotel staff at a luxury Greek resort.

The Portuguese superstar, 33, is taking a break following his country's elimination from the World Cup in the round of 16.

He immediately headed to the stunning Costa Navarino resort in the Pelopnnese region of Greece.

The Sun understands he was so impressed with the staff's service, he left them a huge cheque as a tip to thank them for their services - before jetting to Italy for his unveiling.

The Juve man asked the hotel management to split the figure equally among all the workers.

Ronaldo shocked the football world when he left Real Madrid for the Italian side earlier this month.

The former Manchester United forward will pocket $880,000 a week in Turin following his $175 million transfer.

Ronaldo met with Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli at the Greek resort as he thrashed out his deal to join the Serie A giants, during time away from relaxing with his friends and family.

A number of photos emerged of Ronaldo enjoying the facilities as he dined with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and those closest to him on an outdoor table at one of the hotel's outdoor restaurants.

Ronaldo is due to earn around $46 million per season after penning a four-year contract at Juventus.

According to Forbes magazine, Ronaldo is the world's third highest-earning sports star.

Only boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and his great Barcelona rival Lionel Messi are above him in the rankings.

The Costa Navarino resort is home to two five-star luxury hotels, a spa, two golf courses and more than 20 fine-dining restaurants.

Ronaldo will not have to face his old side Madrid next month, having been granted extra rest following the World Cup.

He has been given permission by his new employers to sit out the pre-season US trip.

Juventus will face Bayern Munich in Philadelphia on July 25 and Benfica in New York on July 28.

They then take on an MLS All-Star line-up in Atlanta before the clash with Real in Washington DC on August 4.

- this story originally appeared on thesun.co.uk