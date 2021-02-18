Police identify alleged offender who ran down an emu

Roma police have identified the local teenager who allegedly shared a video of himself running down an emu in a four-wheel drive.

Still need to activate your free Courier Mail subscription? Click here to find out how.

Detectives from the Roma Criminal Investigation Branch made inquiries after the 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, shared the video to TikTok of himself running down the animal found on our coat of arms.

Roma police confirmed they identified the alleged offender and detectives were still inquiring about the circumstances surrounding the alleged offence.

RSPCA Queensland spokesman Michael Beatty said the video was sent to them and a digital investigator made further inquiries before making a complaint to the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries (DAF).

Mr Beatty said it is unfortunately the case that there is no animal inspector in Roma so most matters have to be handed over the DAF and local police.

"Unfortunately we cannot simply afford to have inspectors everywhere and haven't got one in Roma, so we have a connection with DAF and they have been notified along with local police," Mr Beatty said.

"We have enough problems with wildlife as it is, we have a dedicated wildlife hospital, we don't need idiots running around doing this.

"Unfortunately there's other similar cases."

Mr Beatty urges anyone who sees similar instances to report it to the RSPCA or local police immediately.

It was not too long ago when a Western Downs woman renamed her dog 'Slider' after it lost the use of its hind legs when it was hit by quad bike, instead of taking it to the vet.

The Dalby court case of appalling animal neglect went viral on social media, garnering over 1400 reactions on Facebook.

All native wildlife is protected under legislation in Queensland and it's illegal to deliberately kill native wildlife without appropriate permissions.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription