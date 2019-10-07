ROLLING COVERAGE: Homes remain under threat

2.25PM: QUEENSLAND Ambulance has been called to the Burnett Highway to treat a teenage volunteer.

The 18-year-old rural fire brigade volunteer is set to be treated for smoke inhalation following an out of control fire burning through the area at Leydens Hill.

Homes are currently under threat in the area and as many 22 crews, both rural and urban, working to bring the large fire under control.

There are some reports that the fire may have jumped a road at some stage, but this is unconfirmed at this stage.

According to the QLDTrafffic website some roads leading into Mount Morgan have been reopened but Queensland Police were unable to confirm this.

Residents and motorists are urged to stay away from the areas under threat and be ready to leave if conditions worsen.

2.10PM: HOMES remain under threat around Mt Morgan as fire crews continue to battle a large out of control bushfire.

A number of homes in Corrys Lane are under threat this afternoon with 14 vehicles currently at the fires around the Leydens Hill area and six more crews on the way.

The fire is currently affecting areas near the Burnett Highway, Struck Oil Rd, Leydens Hill Rd, Kangaroo Crescent, Cole Ave and Corrys Lane.

More crews have been requested by on scene firefighters.

1.45PM: ASSISTANT Commissioner of Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Neil Gallant said crews will be throwing everything they have at any fires that start during bushfire season.

Saying QFES has 'a lot of troops on the ground' and a number of aircraft working on fires burning in Queensland today, Mr Gallant made it clear that getting fires under control fast was a priority.

During a press conference he spoke of the current fires burning across the state as well as the conditions in coming days that are causing QFES concern.

"We're keen to hit any fire that starts very hard and very early," he said.

"We only get one chance to get them while they are small so we will be throwing the crews and water bombing aircraft at those as quickly as we can."

Drought conditions and heatwave temperatures are set to create severe fire conditions across the state tomorrow.

"Any fire that starts is going to run very hard," Assisstant Commisioner Gallant said.

"There's just no moisture in the vegetation left, there's no moisture in the soil."

1PM: AERIAL assistance and water bombers were at Rockhampton Airport at 12.30pm, ready to depart for Mount Morgan.

A spokesperson for Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said crews are currently carrying out light back burning operations in preparation for the aerial bombers to drop water on the out of control fire.

12.15PM: A PREPARE to leave warning has been issued for residents in Mount Morgan as the warning level is increased to watch and act.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services issued the warning at 12.15pm, advising residents of the bushfire near Mount Morgan, Struck Oil, Leydens Hill and Baree saying conditions could get worse.

The warning said that the large fire is burning in the Leydens Hill area, near the Burnett Highway, Struck Oil Road, Leydens Hill Road, Kangaroo Crescent, Coles Ave and Corrys Lane.

"You need to be ready to follow your bushfire survival plan," the warning says.

"If you do not have a plan, or intend to leave, you should be ready to leave the area because the situation could get worse quickly.

"Currently as at 12pm Monday 7 October, a large fire is burning in the Leydens Hill area, near the Burnett Highway, Struck Oil Road, Leydens Hill Road, Kangaroo Crescent, Coles Ave and Corrys Lane.

"Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions as the Burnett Highway is closed at the top of the range.

"Fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door.

"People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality."

12.05PM: The bushfire at Mount Morgan is currently at advice level.

The Morning Bulletin understands Queensland Police have been speaking with residents in Mount Morgan, who are being asked to stay alert.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services has advised residents to keep up to date with the situation and be prepared to take action if anything changes.

QFES have warned the fire is burning in the vicinity of Mount Morgan, including Baree, Leydens Hill and Struck Oil.

People in the area asked to call Triple Zero immediately if they believe their property is under threat.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

•Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

•If you have a bushfire survival plan, refer to it now and be ready to follow it.

•If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if the situation changes.

•Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

•If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

•Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

•Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

•Consider finding your essential items (e.g., identification documents, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing such as a long-sleeved cotton shirt and trousers, and boots) in case you need to leave.

•Consider what you will do to protect your pets and livestock.

•Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

•Advise family and friends of your intended actions if the situation changes.

KEEP UP TO DATE BY:

•Following QFES on Facebook (@QldFireandEmergencyServices) and Twitter (@QldFES)

•Staying tuned to your local radio station. Find your local ABC radio station at https://radio.abc.net.au/help/offline and your local commercial radio station at http://www.commercialradio.com.au/find-a-station/queensland;

•Visiting the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website at www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/map

FURTHER INFORMATION:

•For bushfire preparation tips, visit the RFS website: www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/BushFire_Safety

•For information about road closures, call 13 19 40 or visit www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au

The next update will be provided when the situation changes.

11.50AM: RESIDENTS in parts of Struck Oil may soon be asked to evacuate as an out of control fire threatens homes in the area.

Police have closed the Razerback Rd to Leydens Rd while fire crews battle the blaze.

Crews are backburning and working to protect structures in the affected areas.

All roads to Mount Morgan have been closed off by police as crews work to extinguish the blaze, establish containment lines, and backburn.

11.30AM: A WILDFIRE burning out of control near the Burnett Highway near Mt Morgan is threatening a number of homes.

Five crews are on scene currently and five more are on route.

Air support is believed to have been called to assist in extinguishing the fires in the Struck Oil, Baree, and Leydens Hill along Razorback Rd.

A grader has been requested to assist with establishing fire breaks in the area.

11.15AM: A NUMBER of homes are currently under threat in and around Mount Morgan and Razorback Rd as Queensland Fire and Emergency Fire Services rush to multiple fires.

Multiple rural and urban crews are responding to two vegetation fires on the Razorback Rd at Moongan, two vegetation fires on the Burnett Hwy at Baree, and a vegetation fire on Baree Rd in Mount Morgan.

Backburning efforts are being undertaken now at a number of locations.

Police are also being called to the intersection of Johnsons Hill Rd and the Burnett Highway to conduct traffic control as a number of homes around that area are currently under threat.

More to come.