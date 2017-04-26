Role of women who served is honoured

HONOURING EX-SERVICEWOMEN: Ballina ex-servicewoman Rae Rayner speaks at last Friday's Anzac commemoration service at RSL LifeCare's Kokoda Village in Ballina.

LYNETTE Zito is proud of her service to the country.

The president of Far North Coast Legacy was the guest speaker at last Friday's Anzac commemoration service at RSL LifeCare's Kokoda Village in Ballina.

REMEMBERING HER HUSBAND: Kokoda Village resident Margaret McColl at Friday's Anzac commemoration service. Contributed

The service focused on women in the services and the stories of several female veterans were read out.

Ms Zito served in what was called the Women's Royal Australian Navy from 1969-1974, following in the footsteps of her mother, a former member of the Women's Auxiliary Australian Air Force and her father, a Second World War veteran who passed away in the 1950s.

KIWI SERVICE: RSL LifeCare resident, Norm Kiddle, who served in the Royal New Zealand Air Force, at last Friday's Anzac commemoration service at Ballina's Kokoda Village. Contributed

Since Australian women first became involved in war as nurses in 1898 during The Boer War, tens of thousands of women have served in varying roles including, more recently, frontline services as infantry soldiers, as the traditional gender-based roles have merged.

In the two world wars, 96 women gave their lives.

Today, women fly, navigate and maintain war planes, they crew ships and make command decisions.