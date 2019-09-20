Rodman’s $20m Madonna baby claim

Madonna performing concert in Sydney during her 1993 Australian tour, the year she asked Dennis Rodman to impregnate her. Picture: Supplied

Madonna was allegedly willing to pay a lot of money to have a baby.

Dennis Rodman appeared on "The Breakfast Club" and opened up about his 1993 relationship with the "Material Girl" and said she offered him that amount of money to impregnate her.

"She said, 'Dennis, you know that I'm ovulating,'" Rodman, 58, recalled the "Vogue" singer saying over the phone.

"I said, 'What is that?' I was trying to f - k with her, you know?"

Former NBA star Dennis Rodman told a radio show that in 1993 Madonna summoned him via private jet to fly 5 hours to impregnate her. Picture: AP Photo

Rodman, who was in Las Vegas and gambling at the time of the call, flew back in a jet that Madonna sent so he could sleep with her.

Afterwards, he immediately flew back to Vegas, where they had held his table, to finish his gambling.

"She asked me that if I got her pregnant, she'd pay me $20 million ($A29 million)," he told The Breakfast Club's hosts Charlamagne that God, DJ Envy and Angela Yee.

Madonna on tour with the Girlie Show in 1993, the year she apparently asked Dennis Rodman to impregnate her for $20 million. Picture: Supplied

"That's if the child was born."

Rodman also speculated that her eventual child with trainer Carlos Leon, daughter Lourdes Leon, is a result of a similar financial arrangement.

Reps for Madonna didn't immediately return Page Six's request for comment.

The famed NBA player has three kids - none of whom he shares with Madonna.

He welcomed eldest daughter Alexis with his first wife, Annie Bakes, and shares son D.J. and daughter Trinity with his third wife, Michelle Moyer.

Maluma and Madonna perform onstage during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The hosts of the show noted that Rodman's ability to "drink, play, party" made some wonder if he would make it to his thirties, let alone his fifties.

Rodman, who has done jail time, lived on the streets, and started playing basketball with the WNBA relatively late at the age of 26.

He says he became rebellious and cultivated his bad boy image after his team lost an important game in 1991.

Dennis Rodman becamse famous for painting his nails, partying, and piercings. Picture: poses AP Photo

Back in the 1990s, and around the same time he was dating Madonna, Rodman became famous for his flamboyant behaviour - painting his nails, getting piercings, tattoos, dyeing his hair. He was such a clever self-promoter he now claims that if he'd had social media back then he would be a billionaire.

Dennis Rodman said he was so good at self-promotion in the 1990s before social media that if he’d had Instagram then, he would have become a billionaire. Picture: AP Photo

In other startling comments Rodman noted that when fellow basketballer Magic Johnson announced he had contracted HIV "they never questioned how he got it."

One of the hosts asked Rodman if when doing all of his partying he caught anything.

"I caught three kids and a divorce," he says.

Madonna arriving in Adelaide where she performed her Girlie Show concert in November 1993. Picture: Supplied

Rodman was one of the first athletes to act more like a hip-hop star than an athlete and claims to have "hung out" with Sharon Stone, Carmen Electra, Jenny McCarthy - and of course Madonna, who he dated for two months.

When the hosts asked him if he got lucky on the gambling table the night Madonna asked him to impregnate her he said, "No, I got lucky with Lamar Hunt's daughter."

When asked if Madonna should get credit for making him a star he responded: "No, it's the other way around."

