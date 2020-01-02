Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Warwick cowboy Jake Thompson was sent to Brisbane with a collapsed lung and ribs after falling from 600kg bull.
Warwick cowboy Jake Thompson was sent to Brisbane with a collapsed lung and ribs after falling from 600kg bull.
News

Cowboy hospitalised after falling from 600kg bull

Tessa Flemming
1st Jan 2020 5:09 PM | Updated: 2nd Jan 2020 5:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RODEO: A bull rider was transported to Brisbane and is in a serious condition after a fall at Tuesday night's rodeo.

Warwick cowboy Jake Thompson was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital with a collapsed lung and broken ribs after falling off 600kg bull Crocodile Roll.

Thompson was still conscious as he was carried out of the arena on a stretcher.

Rodeo commentators said Thompson had taken a "pretty heavy shot".

Rodeo organiser Bianca Weier said measures were in place to ensure riders' safety but that most entrants knew the sport came with a risk.

"We definitely hope nothing happens and he (Thompson) was wearing a vest, which helped, but it is still a risk to get on a big bull and it can happen to the best of them really," Weier said.

Thompson was also wearing a safety helmet, which, although not compulsory for entrants over 18, Weier said was advised for all ages.

Another junior cowboy suffered from a "heavy shot in the midsection" during the night but Weier said she believed his injuries to be minor.

Back in 2002, Forbes magazine named bull riding one of the world's most dangerous sports.

editors picks emergency injuries jake thompson rodeo
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TRIED AND TESTED: We reveal our no-fail hangover cures

        premium_icon TRIED AND TESTED: We reveal our no-fail hangover cures

        Health FEELING a little dusty after a couple too many bevvies last night? Don't worry, we've got your back.

        Why Tex Perkins flipped the bird to ScoMo on national TV

        premium_icon Why Tex Perkins flipped the bird to ScoMo on national TV

        Politics The message behind Tex Perkins' Scott Morrison flip the bird moment.

        RECAP: Our councils’ biggest decisions for 2019

        premium_icon RECAP: Our councils’ biggest decisions for 2019

        News From the Disco Dong to raising rates and investing in the future, what big...

        Jimeoin heads to Ballina with ‘devil may care’ new show

        Jimeoin heads to Ballina with ‘devil may care’ new show

        News THE popular Irish comedian is bringing his new show to the Ballina RSL this...