Rocks were hurled at Andrew Kessell's b-double travelling south on the Pacific Highway.
Rock 'explodes' truck windscreen

Kate Dodd
3rd Jan 2019 1:38 PM | Updated: 1:58 PM

SANDY Beach truck driver Andrew Kessells has told Prime 7 News North Coast about the "very scary moment" his window exploded when a rock was thrown at him from an overpass.

The report said Andrew's truck was one of six hit during 1am and 2am on New Year's Eve on the Pacific Motorway near Coffs Harbour.

The rock smashed through his windscreen, he said, spraying glass around the cabin.

"If I wasn't wearing glasses at the time, chances are I would have had shards of glass in my eyes," he said.

The b-doubles automatic braking system caused the brakes to lock up on impact.

"The truck swerved to the right and (I was) lucky there were no cars beside me otherwise they wouldn't have been here today," he told Prime 7.

Police said one of the six vehicles was so badly damaged it needed to be towed away and they were appealing for witnesses with information to come forward.

dangerous editors picks lucky escape nsw rock throwers truck truck driver
