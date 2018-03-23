Menu
Login
Entertainment

Robin Williams ‘humped, grabbed’

The comedian got away with behaviour that would look ‘appalling on paper’, said the actress, including walking on set naked and breaking wind on her. Picture: Jim Britt/ABC
The comedian got away with behaviour that would look ‘appalling on paper’, said the actress, including walking on set naked and breaking wind on her. Picture: Jim Britt/ABC
by Bryan Hood

ROBIN Williams' Mork & Mindy co-star Pam Dawber claims she was repeatedly sexually harassed by the late comedian - but she didn't mind.

"I had the grossest things done to me by him," Pam Dawber told New York Times writer David Itzkoff, according to The Guardian. "And I never took offence. I mean I was flashed, humped, bumped, grabbed. I think he probably did it to a lot of people … but it was so much fun."

The actress reportedly spoke to Itzkoff for his upcoming biography of the comedian, Robin, which is due out in May.

Robin Williams ‘flashed, humped and grabbed’ Mork and Mindy co-star Pam Dawber, she says, but it made her laugh. Picture: Jim Britt/ABC
Robin Williams ‘flashed, humped and grabbed’ Mork and Mindy co-star Pam Dawber, she says, but it made her laugh. Picture: Jim Britt/ABC

Dawber, 66, said Williams was able to get away with behaviour - which included walking on set naked and breaking wind on her - that some might consider reprehensible because he was being playful.

"If you put it on paper, you would be appalled," the actress said. "But somehow he had this guileless little thing that he would do - those sparkly eyes. He'd look at you, really playful, like a puppy, all of a sudden. And then he'd grab your tits and then run away. And somehow he could get away with it. It was the '70s, after all."

The actress wasn't the only person who saw Williams' actions this way, either. Howard Storm, who directed over half the show's 1978-1982 run, told Itzkoff it was just "Robin being Robin" and that the groping often occurred because the comedian was "bored."

Williams took his own life suicide in 2014 after a decades-long battle with depression. He was 63.

If you or someone you know is in crisis or needs support right now, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and is republished here with permission.

Topics:  mork and mindy robin williams

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Daycare strike chaos looms for thousands

Daycare strike chaos looms for thousands

NSW risks grinding to halt on Tuesday as thousands of families scramble to arrange care for their children while childcare workers strike for better pay.

UPDATE: Jockey remains in ICU at Coffs Harbour

INJURED: Jockey Kirk Matheson was injured in a fall during racing at Clarence Valley Jockey Club.

Injured jockey Kirk Matheson rushed into surgery.

PHOTOS: Meet our kindy students

Newrybar Public School

My First Year commemorates the start of school for kinders

Johnny Cash tribute will take you back to Folsom Prison

COUNTRY: Singer Daniel Thompson as Johnny Cash.

Johnny Cash The Concert Revisits Johnny Cash at Folsom Prison

Local Partners