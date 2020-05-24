Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
James Roberts returned to Rabbitohs training on Saturday.
James Roberts returned to Rabbitohs training on Saturday.
Rugby League

Roberts firms for Rabbitohs return

by Mark St John
24th May 2020 12:05 PM

RABBITOHS star centre James Roberts trained with his teammates on Saturday in a sign he could be available to play in Round 3 against the Roosters.

Teammate Damien Cook confirmed that Roberts had passed his COVID-19 test and was free to train with the club and push for selection in the first round of the season restart.

The development puts an end to conjecture he could be forced to endure a 14-day isolation period after finishing his stint at a rehabilitation facility.

Kayo is your ticket to the 2020 NRL Telstra Premiership, returning Thursday 28th May. Watch every game Live & On-Demand with no-ad breaks during play. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

"He was back at training today and it was great to have him back," Cook said.

"He had a big smile on his face and is happy to be back around the boys.

"I think he got tested yesterday and obviously all good that's why he was there today and had the footy back in his hands and was happy to be playing some footy.

James Roberts was happy to be back with his Rabbitohs teammates.
James Roberts was happy to be back with his Rabbitohs teammates.

"That's all we wanted for James to take as much time as he needed and when he was ready to come back we were waiting for him, so we are happy to have him there."

Roberts' availability would be a massive boost for a backline that will be missing key playmaker Cody Walker who was suspended for two games for his role in a fight in his hometown of Casino.

The Rabbitohs take on arch rivals the Roosters on Friday night at 7.50pm.

More Stories

james roberts nrl rabbitohs rugby league

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: How Byron inspired artist’s new song

        premium_icon WATCH: How Byron inspired artist’s new song

        News THE artist has unveiled a new song about Byron Bay while celebrating 25 years living on the Northern Rivers.

        New drone apps, rules you should know

        premium_icon New drone apps, rules you should know

        News DRONE owners will need a drone registration and operator accreditation.

        Volunteer drivers shift up a gear to help cancer patients

        Volunteer drivers shift up a gear to help cancer patients

        News A LARGE number of new volunteers put their hand up to keep a Cancer Council service...

        Binge your TV faves as $10 streaming service kicks off

        Binge your TV faves as $10 streaming service kicks off

        TV $10 streaming service launches in Australia