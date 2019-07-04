Menu
Robert Irwin has shared a side by side image to show like father like son. Picture: Instagram
News

Like father like son: Robert's special tribute to Steve

by Staff reporter
4th Jul 2019 10:30 AM

Steve Irwin's teenage son Robert is a spitting image of his late father.

The 15-year-old honoured his dad in a heartfelt Instagram post, sharing two images side-by-side.

The photos were taken 15 years apart, one shows Steve feeding a crocodile named Murray.

The second shows Robert, wearing the same outfit as his dad, standing in the same location also feeding Murray.

"Dad and me feeding Murray … same place, same croc - two photos 15 years apart," he wrote alongside the photos.

His father, TV's much-adored 'Crocodile Hunter' was killed by a stingray while filming at Batt Reef near Port Douglas, on September 4, 2006.

He was taking part in a documentary called 'Ocean's Deadlist'.

Steve Irwin is survived by his wife Terri and children Robert and Bindi.

View this post on Instagram

You’ll always be the best dad in the world ❤️

A post shared by Robert Irwin (@robertirwinphotography) on

Robert often documents his adventures through photography, which he shares on Instagram.

As he heads into adulthood, the likeness to his father undeniable.

"So special, and so much style mate!" TV vet Dr Chris Brown comment on Robert's croc photo.

"Can't begin to imagine how proud he would be Robert," The Project host Lisa Wilkinson added.

"Your dad must be overjoyed to see you literally walk in his footsteps," Actor Emmy Perry wrote.

View this post on Instagram

#Twinning 🙂🦎

A post shared by Robert Irwin (@robertirwinphotography) on

View this post on Instagram

Missing these African sunsets 💛 #flashbackfriday

A post shared by Robert Irwin (@robertirwinphotography) on

View this post on Instagram

My two greatest inspirations ❤️ #internationalwomensday

A post shared by Robert Irwin (@robertirwinphotography) on

editors picks parenting robert irwin steve irwin tribute

