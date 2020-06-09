Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Coast Road, Lennox Head. Picture: Google Maps
The Coast Road, Lennox Head. Picture: Google Maps
News

Roadworks start soon between Lennox and Ballina

Rebecca Fist
9th Jun 2020 4:00 PM

BALLINA Shire Council will be reconstructing part of The Coast Road at Skennars Head, south of Pat Morton Lookout.

Roadworks will start on Wednesday, June 10 and are expected to be finished by the end of June (weather permitting).

To minimise the impact to motorists, council will have traffic control in place to direct traffic along The Coast Road.

There may be delays travelling along this route, motorists are advised to allow for extra travelling time.

For more information visit myroadinfo.com.au or phone council on

1300 864 444.

Council recently completed roadworks further north along The Coast Road, near the roundabout at the entrance to Lennox Head village.

northern rivers roads northern rivers roadworks the coast road
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hundreds sign petition on changes to Ballina art gallery

        premium_icon Hundreds sign petition on changes to Ballina art gallery

        News “THEY may have lost their way in terms of trying to be more of a regional gallery, a Sydney gallery”.

        Drop in temperatures, 60mm of rain forecast

        premium_icon Drop in temperatures, 60mm of rain forecast

        News CLOUDLESS sunny days have given way to damp weather as this week looks set for...

        Trip A Deal boss explains spike in customer complaints

        premium_icon Trip A Deal boss explains spike in customer complaints

        Travel Local company is second on Fair Trading's complaints register

        No more face-to-face parent-teacher interviews

        premium_icon No more face-to-face parent-teacher interviews

        Education Parent-teacher interviews to be held online via video conferencing