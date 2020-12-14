Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A number of local roads are closed due to flooding.
A number of local roads are closed due to flooding. Alistair Brightman
News

ROADS CLOSED: Full list of flooded roads in our region

David Kirkpatrick
by
14th Dec 2020 6:28 AM

Here's a list of roads closed across the Northern Rivers as of 5.30am, Monday, December 14.
For more information visit myroadinfo.com.au

>>> PHOTOS: Big wet causes flash flooding

>>> 'INTENSE': Rain still coming and it will be heavy, BOM warns

BYRON SHIRE COUNCIL:
Upper Main Arm Road Byron Shire Council

BALLINA SHIRE COUNCIL:
Friday Hut Road @ Kirklands Crossing Ballina Shire Council
Lindendale Road @ Marom Creek Ballina Shire Council Closed
Pearces Creek Hall Road @ Pearces Creek Ballina Shire Council

KYOGLE COUNCIL:
Baileys Bridge Road Kyogle Council Closed
Dyraaba Road Kyogle Council Closed
Ferndale Road Kyogle Council Closed
Iron Pot Creek Road Kyogle Council Closed
Old Tweed Road Kyogle Council Closed
Tims Lane Kyogle Council Closed

LISMORE CITY COUNCIL:
Closed Minyon Falls Road, Repentance Creek Lismore City Council Closed
Town Bridge, Town Road (off Terania Creek Road) The Channon Lismore City Council Closed

RICHMOND VALLEY COUNCIL:
Bora Codrington Road Richmond Valley Council Closed
Coraki Ellangowan Road, Coraki Richmond Valley Council Closed

TWEED SHIRE COUNCIL:
Chillcotts Road Tweed Shire Council Closed
Dorothy St Tweed Shire Council Closed
Dulguigan Road Tweed Shire Council Closed
Hogans Road Tweed Shire Council Closed
Letitia Road Tweed Shire Council Closed
North Arm Road Tweed Shire Council Closed
Numinbah Road Tweed Shire Council Closed
Pottsville Road Tweed Shire Council Closed
Stokers Road Tweed Shire Council Closed
Tweed Valley Way Tweed Shire Council Closed
Urliup Road Tweed Shire Council Closed
Wooyung Road Tweed Shire Council Closed

Never drive, walk or ride through a flooded road.
If you are trapped by flash floodwater in a vehicle, you need to decide on the safest action for yourself in that situation. This could be to remain in the vehicle, leave the vehicle and seek higher ground or to climb on top of the vehicle. No one action is a guarantee that you will survive. Call '000' (triple zero). This is a life-threatening situation.

More Stories

flood flooded roads northern rivers weather road closures
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        More than 100mm of rain at 60+ weather stations

        Premium Content More than 100mm of rain at 60+ weather stations

        Weather THE Northern Rivers has copped a huge drenching over the past 24 hours.

        Moderate flood warning for Wilsons River as rain intensifies

        Moderate flood warning for Wilsons River as rain intensifies

        News Flood warnings are in place for local rivers and creeks

        SES crews brave heavy weather to help residents

        Premium Content SES crews brave heavy weather to help residents

        Weather STATE Emergency Service units across the region have been busy assisting the...

        MYSTERY: Blood on the street, do you know what happened?

        Premium Content MYSTERY: Blood on the street, do you know what happened?

        News POLICE are investigating a pool of blood located outside a Northern Rivers business...