Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Flash flooding can close roads suddenly. Photos by Chris Pavlich for The Daily Telegraph
Flash flooding can close roads suddenly. Photos by Chris Pavlich for The Daily Telegraph
News

Roads and services impacted across the Northern Rivers

Cathy Adams
21st Mar 2021 11:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Heavy rain is impacting roads and services across the Northern Rivers today.

In Ballina, the council advises there are limited services at Ballina Waste Management Centre (WMC) due to heavy rainfall.

The Ballina Shire Council asks people to delay visiting the WMC today, Sunday March 21.

The Ballina Byron Gateway Airport is open. Please contact airlines for flight information. Flights may be delayed to due weather impacts at other airports.

IMPACTED ROADS

With this morning's heavy rainfall there is water over some urban road. Note, conditions change quickly, so check for road closures and drive to conditions.

BALLINA SHIRE COUNCIL:

• River Street near Bunnings

• Horizon Drive, West Ballina

• Westland Drive, West Ballina.

Currently the following rural roads are impacted, please proceed with CAUTION:

• Boundary Road at Marom Creek

• Dalwood Road @ Gum Creek Weir

• Houghlahans Creek Road Causeways

• Lindendale Road @ Marom Creek

  • Ross Lane, reports of water close to road.

• Watsons Lane @ Emigrant Creek

BYRON SHIRE COUNCIL: 

  • Tickles Rd, water over causeway

KYOGLE COUNCIL: 

  • Omagh Rd, Bridge submerged due to heavy rainfall. Road closed.
  • Tims Lane: Road closed, water over bridge.
  • Fawcetts Plains Rd, road often under water after heavy rain, drive with caution.

RICHMONDVALLEY COUNCIL: 

  • Coraki-Ellangowan Rd, Road closed between Emu Park Rd and Springville Rd.
  • Darke Lane closed, water over the road.
  • Casino Foot Bridge closed, water over bridge.
  • Myrtle Ck Rd closed at various locations, water over road.
  • Old Tenterfield Rd closed, water over the road at various locations.
  • QLD Rd (stock route) closed, water over the road.

TENTERFIELD SHIRE COUNCIL:

  • Old Ballandean Rd closed at causeway due to recent flash flooding.

TWEED SHIRE COUNCIL: 

  • Wooyung Rd closed, water over the road.
  • Kennedy Dve, caution, water over road.
  • Kyogle Rd at Kunghur, road surface damaged by floodwater, use caution.
  • Tweed Valley Way, water over the road, usecaution.
  • Urliup Rd, water over causeways and landslide at No 913, road open, use caution.

 

We encourage you to stay safe and drive to the conditions. Please stay at home if you can. But if you must venture out - DO NOT drive or walk through flood waters.

The council said: "Our crew are regularly checking roads across our shire and signposting flooded roads. Not all urban roads can be signposted - so be aware of changing conditions in your local area".

For emergency help in floods and storms call the SES on 132 500.

For up to date road closures and cautions across the Northern Rivers visit MyRoadInfo.com.au

flooded roads northern rivers councils northern rivers roads closed northern rivers weather
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hot real estate: ‘I’ve never seen anything like this’

        Premium Content Hot real estate: ‘I’ve never seen anything like this’

        Property Real estate agent explains he’s never seen a bigger boom in his career. SEE THE PICS

        High school tackles bullying with new online safety program

        Premium Content High school tackles bullying with new online safety program

        News A year-long program aimed at keeping children safe online launched

        Could this new restaurant be Byron’s real MVP?

        Premium Content Could this new restaurant be Byron’s real MVP?

        News City folk have been flocking to the regions, now their food is, too

        NORPA 2021: 9 shows you shouldn’t miss this year

        Premium Content NORPA 2021: 9 shows you shouldn’t miss this year

        News Aboriginal arts executive Rhoda Roberts has been confirmed as one of the new...