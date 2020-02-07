ROAD CLOSURES: Flash flooding closes roads across region
A NUMBER of roads across the region have been affected by flooding after heavy rain.
Lismore Road is closed in both directions between Binna Burra and Richmond Hill due to flooding.
The closure is between Binna Burra Road and Boatharbour Road.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use the Bruxner Highway or Pacific Highway instead. Bus services will also be affected in the area.
Motorists are urged to drive to the conditions and should not attempt to drive through floodwaters.
According to MyRoadInfo, the following roads are also closed or may be closed at short notice:
- Bangalow Rd: road closed due to flooding
- Bayshore Drive, Byron Arts and Industrial Estate
- Boundary Rd at Marom Creek
- Byron St, Byron Bay: water over road
- Dalwood Rd at Gum Creek Weir, Rous: road closed due to flooding
- Flooded near Uncle Toms, about six inches of water
- Ferndale Rd: road closed at bridge due to bridge failure
- Findon Creek Rd: side bridge washed away
- Friday Hut Road at Emigrant Crossing
- Friday Hut Road at Kirklands Crossing
- Grays Lane near Tyagarah
- Hensley Carpark, Lismore
- Hogans Rd, Duroby: road closed due to flooding 200m south of Gumbleton Rd
- Jonson St near The Northern Hotel
- Lawson St: flooded, including parked cars and shops
- Midgen Flat Rd, Broken Head.
- Myocum Road near James Lane: water over road
- Roads near Beech Drive, Suffolk Park, including Broken Head Road, Silky Oak Crt, Carissa Crt, Pepperbush St and surrounds
- Ross Lane at Deadmans Creek
- Round Mountain Rd, Reserve Creek: road closed due to flooding
- The Coast Rd at Boulder Beach to Pat Morton: water over road
- Town Bridge, Town Road off Terania Creek Rd, The Channon
- Tyagarah Rd
- Tweed Valley Way at Oaks Ave: inside northbound lane is flooded
- Upper Rocky River Rd, 7.5km from Birririmba Rd
- Urliup Rd, west of Bilambil: road closed due to flooding
- Watson's Lane, Newrybar: road closed due to flooding at Emigrant Creek
- Whian Rd, Eureka
- Wyrallah Rd, near East Lismore Treatment Works: road closed due to flooding.
Tweed Shire Council has been doing roadworks on Kyogle Rd near Riveroak Drive at Bray Park.
Yesterday's rain deteriorated the road surface which had become riddled with deep potholes.
The section of road has become slippery and motorists should exercise extreme caution.