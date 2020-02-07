ROAD CLOSURES: Flash flooding closes roads across region

Wyrallah Rd is closed near the Lismore Waste & Recovery Centre.

Wyrallah Rd is closed near the Lismore Waste & Recovery Centre. Rebecca Lollback

A NUMBER of roads across the region have been affected by flooding after heavy rain.

Lismore Road is closed in both directions between Binna Burra and Richmond Hill due to flooding.

The closure is between Binna Burra Road and Boatharbour Road.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use the Bruxner Highway or Pacific Highway instead. Bus services will also be affected in the area.

Motorists are urged to drive to the conditions and should not attempt to drive through floodwaters.

According to MyRoadInfo, the following roads are also closed or may be closed at short notice:

Bangalow Rd: road closed due to flooding

Bayshore Drive, Byron Arts and Industrial Estate

Boundary Rd at Marom Creek

Byron St, Byron Bay: water over road

Dalwood Rd at Gum Creek Weir, Rous: road closed due to flooding

Flooded near Uncle Toms, about six inches of water

Ferndale Rd: road closed at bridge due to bridge failure

Findon Creek Rd: side bridge washed away

Friday Hut Road at Emigrant Crossing

Friday Hut Road at Kirklands Crossing

Grays Lane near Tyagarah

Hensley Carpark, Lismore

Hogans Rd, Duroby: road closed due to flooding 200m south of Gumbleton Rd

Jonson St near The Northern Hotel

Lawson St: flooded, including parked cars and shops

Midgen Flat Rd, Broken Head.

Myocum Road near James Lane: water over road

Roads near Beech Drive, Suffolk Park, including Broken Head Road, Silky Oak Crt, Carissa Crt, Pepperbush St and surrounds

Ross Lane at Deadmans Creek

Round Mountain Rd, Reserve Creek: road closed due to flooding

The Coast Rd at Boulder Beach to Pat Morton: water over road

Town Bridge, Town Road off Terania Creek Rd, The Channon

Tyagarah Rd

Tweed Valley Way at Oaks Ave: inside northbound lane is flooded

Upper Rocky River Rd, 7.5km from Birririmba Rd

Urliup Rd, west of Bilambil: road closed due to flooding

Watson's Lane, Newrybar: road closed due to flooding at Emigrant Creek

Whian Rd, Eureka

Wyrallah Rd, near East Lismore Treatment Works: road closed due to flooding.

Tweed Shire Council has been doing roadworks on Kyogle Rd near Riveroak Drive at Bray Park.

Yesterday's rain deteriorated the road surface which had become riddled with deep potholes.

The section of road has become slippery and motorists should exercise extreme caution.