River St duplication hits milestone

Ballina Shire Council will be laying asphalt pavement to the westbound lane between Quays Drive and Burns Point Ferry Road, West Ballina, on Monday April 12, weather dependent.

The works are part of the River Street Duplication project.

The water-filled barriers currently in place will be removed from 6am Monday, before the peak traffic period

Traffic control will be in place during these works.

At times, traffic control will detour light vehicles via Quays Drive, Kalinga Street and Burns Point Ferry Road.

Heavy vehicles will be stopped for a minimal amount of time before the Quays Drive roundabout, when the asphalt truck requires full access to the westbound lane.

Once complete, the four-lane road from West Ballina into Ballina Island will double the road’s capacity and comfortably cater for traffic into the future.

The River St Lane Duplication draft concept design as exhibited by Ballina Shire Council.

This project is estimated to cost $27.5 million and will be a significant investment to help improve our road network.

River Street carries the largest volume of traffic in and out of Ballina, and is currently at capacity during peak hours.

Traffic flow recorded for 2019 was 26,100 vehicles per day, and traffic modelling predicted traffic flow in 2036 will be 29,500 vehicles daily.

Two-lane arterial roads have the capacity for around 18,000 vehicles per day, whereas a four-lane road can cater for 36,000 vehicles per day.

The project was divided in ten phases.

Phase 1 of the project is located adjacent to Riverbend Residential Estate. This phase will involve service relocations, drainage works and roadwork widening

Phase 2 is located opposite Emmanuel Anglican College (south side of River St). This phase will involve footpath construction and road reconstruction.

Phases 3-10 are commencing after Easter.

For further information about the project visit ballina.nsw.gov.au/RiverStreetDuplication