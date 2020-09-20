Rising music star juggles fame, fatherhood and married life

JK-47 has had a huge year which is included releasing his debut album earlier this month, Made For This.

FOR JK-47, his debut album Made For This is as much about being distinctly him as it is about creating a relatable work of art for his fans.

The Tweed Heads local said he was determined to create an album which would pick people up in tough circumstances.

"'Where are you taking the listeners?', like I had to think about that because I didn't want to take them nowhere or mislead them or misguide them, I wanted to say something that had a positive impact on everyone listening," he said.

"I just wanted to relate to people that were struggling, like sometimes you really go through a lot when you lose someone so I put RIP on (the album).

"Wings is my favourite track cause I feel like I am talking to my brothers and sisters and people in the community."

Hailing from Tweed, with its proud Bundjalung culture, JK-47's reverence for his community and determination to be a positive role model within it is evident.

"Me as an indigenous person from this community, I feel like listening to the elders of the community has done me like well cause they've always got smart wisdom and if I listen to that, I can hold onto it for the rest of my life and be okay," he said.

This year has seen a meteoric rise for the 23-year-old ‒ he's released his debut album and performed at NIMAs virtually ‒ but it is recent life events which mean the most to him.

"I am just humbled, like I got married and I am a father, so it's bigger than just music like I think that's bigger and when you care about the things that really matter all those other things will follow along," he said.

"When you just care about that (music) and something falls through or you don't get it, that's where you let yourself down so I've just been focusing on the stuff that really matters like my wellbeing … and my son and raising him right and being a good husband and being a good role model for the community."