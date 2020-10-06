The teenager killed overnight in a tragic car crash in the western Darling Downs has been identified as Bundaberg local Brock Daniel.

Mr Daniel, 16, died in a single vehicle rollover in Cecil Plains, west of Toowoomba, about 10.30pm.

Brock Daniel, 16, was killed in a crash at Cecil Plains west of Toowoomba. Picture: Facebook

There were three other teenagers in the vehicle and Mr Daniels was the only one to sustain serious injuries.

Tributes have begun to flow for the young teenager, with friends remembering him as a funny boy "who always made us weak to the knees".

Friend Trinitii Vanbrugh posted a heartfelt tribute online for the teen she "loved very much".

"You lit up the room & (sic) made everyone laugh," Ms Vanbrugh wrote online.

"I just keep thinking of me, you & (sic) Shanelle playing murder in the dark in the middle of the night all the time & fully getting into each other & (sic) when we stayed in Brisbane & (sic) you got upset so you walked out of the hotel, & (sic) I came to find you AND SOMEHOW you were the one that ended up buying me Krispy Kremes to make us both happy, you're a beautiful soul.

Another friend Shanelle Swift posted her own tribute to "the boy who always made us weak to the knees".

" I remember when all of us would sit around rapping and you had the funniest line," Ms Swift wrote.

"As Brock Daniel would say "I'm not scared or anyone."

"RIP my little angel."

Originally published as 'RIP my angel': Tributes for teen killed in crash