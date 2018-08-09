Final goodbye to fallen police dog

A LOYAL police dog killed during active service has received a final send off from his handler.

Jeru was out on a training exercise in Logan when he was tragically killed on September 2, 2017.

The five-year-old German Sheppard was hit by a car while racing back to his kennel and, despite being rushed to the vet, could not be saved.

Senior constable David Ray, right, carries the memorial stone for Jeru.

His handler, senior constable David Ray, was "devastated" at the loss of his partner of three years.

Yesterday, Jeru and Townsville police dog Jedi, who was killed in a car accident in 2006, were farewelled by their police family.

Plaques for the dogs were placed at a permanent memorial site in Oxley as reminder of the sacrifice they made for the Queensland community.

Police Commissioner Ian Stewart said that the bond between the dogs and their handlers is so strong, they are apart of not only the police family but also their own personal families.

"Police dogs are an important part of the QPS and (this) service acknowledges both Jedi and Jeru, two dogs that gave their all to the service and the Queensland community," he said.

At the service, officers and dogs from the dog squad marched in acknowledgment of their fallen four legged friends.