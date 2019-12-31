Ring in 2020 with the family... and fireworks

FIREWORKS TO GO OFF: The fireworks display is set to go ahead at the Alstonville New Year's Eve Family Festival at Alstonville Showground tonight.

THE fireworks are scheduled to go ahead at the popular Alstonville New Year’s Eve Family Festival to be held at Alstonville Showground tonight, despite the hot weather and recent bushfires.

Event co-ordinator, Donna Johnston from the Alstonville Agricultural Society, said the decision to hold the fireworks display had been done in consultation with the pyrotechnicians and fireys.

Ms Johnson said there had been some concerns raised about the fireworks at the popular new year’s eve celebration.

But she said a “cautious” approach was being taken and any change to the scheduled fireworks would be advertised on social media right up until the time of the display at 9.30pm.

Ms Johnston said she knew of victims of bushfires who would be attending the family festival.

“(The fireworks) gives them 10 minutes to forget about their problems and their kids can enjoy all the rides,” she said.

The Alstonville Agricultural Society has been running the new year’s eve festival for four years, but the event has been held for about 10 years prior to that.

It regularly attracts several thousand people, with a $2 entry fee making it very affordable.

The event has always targeted families, so alcohol isn’t allowed and it wraps up at 10pm, giving plenty of time for festival-goers to head to other venues to bring in 2020.

There will be plenty of rides for kids of various ages, and the adults can relax to the music of Trip Lickit who was a popular part of last year’s program.

Ms Johnston said the fireworks has always been a feature of the event – it is the only fireworks display in Ballina Shire on New Year’s Eve.

The gates open to the Alstonville Showground at 5.30pm.

Some of the proceeds on the night will be donated to fireys or bushfire victims.

More information is available at the event’s Facebook page, Alstonville NYE Family Festival.