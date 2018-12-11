Menu
A motorbike rider has sustained "significant” leg and foot injuries after a crash involving a vehicle in Bli Bli earlier this afternoon. David Nielsen
News

Rider rushed to hospital, critical care paramedic onboard

Matty Holdsworth
by
10th Dec 2018 3:49 PM

A MOTORBIKE rider has sustained "significant" leg and foot injuries after a crash involving a vehicle in Bli Bli earlier this afternoon.

The man, believed to be in his 40s, was treated at the scene of Camp Flat and Bli Bli Roads at 1.45pm by Queensland Ambulance Service crews.

A QAS media spokesman described the injuries as "serious" and his transport to hospital required a critical care paramedic.

He was transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads reported Camp Flat road has seen lanes reduced and motorists are advised to proceed with caution.

