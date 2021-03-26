Ride for 24 hours to raise $5000 for two important causes

A Northern Rivers fitness business is hosting a 24-hour charity ride this weekend to raise funds for child with brain cancer and a women's refuge.

And you can support these incredibly worthwhile causes by jumping on a stationary bike buying a raffle ticket or coming along to a barbecue and making a gold coin donation.

RAW Fitness & Sports Training owner, Jemma Coulter, 31, said she hopes to raise $5,000 in 24 hours for two great causes.

"Ballina's Luka Amery is only 11 years old and he has been diagnosed with Stage 4 brain cancer," she said.

"And we are also raising funds for the Women's Health Refuge run by Momentum Collective."

The accredited exercise physiologist said the cycling commences at 7pm Friday March 26 and will continue until 7pm Saturday March 27, 2021.

"We have over 60 riders and two stationary bikes going the whole 24 hours," she said.

"Riders have been asked to donate $50 or more to participate."

Ms Coulter said there are still a few spots available if anyone is keen to get involved.

"We have a few unfilled spaces on Saturday at 4:30pm, 6pm and 6:30pm," she said.

"From 5pm on Friday March 26 we are kicking off with a barbecue and drinks at our health facility 16 Southern Cross Drive, Ballina and we ask people to bring a gold coin donation for the sausage sizzle and BYO alcohol.

"We are also selling raffle tickets with over 35 prizes donated by local businesses."

Ms Coulter said being able to assist the two charities is very important.

"Luka's treatment will be lucky to be done by Christmas and then he will have a long haul with rehab," she said.

"His walking, talking and left side paralysis has all been caused by surgery and he needs further surgeries to improve his damaged eye sight.

"Luka's treatment is six weeks of full time radiation (Monday to Friday) and then seven cycles of 28 days each of chemotherapy."

Ms Coulter said supporting the Ballina's Women's Shelter means women and children experiencing domestic and family violence will have access to a refuge through crises accommodation and safe rooms across northern NSW.

"This will immediately help women and families and support them while they find a safe new home," she said.

"We are holding this event on the third anniversary of RAW Fitness after some our clients who are in Rotary told us of the charities they support and we decided to help out."