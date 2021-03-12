Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Celebrity

Ricky Gervais' savage reply to anti-vaxxers

by Ben Graham
12th Mar 2021 8:05 AM

 

Ricky Gervais uploaded a picture of himself getting the COVID vaccine and when the anti-vax crowd piped up, he was more than ready.

He has gone through the hundreds of replies to the post and hit back with some extremely sarcastic answers.

"Is it one of those controversial oxford vaccines which killed a very healthy person last week?" one person asked.

Gervais responded; "No I made it myself out of an old computer and some autism."

"But what if it gives you Autism?!?" one person asked.

Gervais responded with a Rain Man reference, saying; "I'll be off to the casino."

"Funny way to react to taking part in an experimental drug trial." one person said.

Gervais responded; "I try to react in a funny way to everything. It pays the bills."

Originally published as Ricky Gervais' savage reply to anti-vaxxers

More Stories

celebrity coronavirus covid-19 editors picks ricky gervais vaccine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Be prepared: SES warn heavy rain could bring flooding

        Premium Content Be prepared: SES warn heavy rain could bring flooding

        News SES warns people to be prepared for bad weather over the weekend.

        • 12th Mar 2021 8:31 AM
        SES WARNING: the 5 high flood risk Northern Rivers towns

        Premium Content SES WARNING: the 5 high flood risk Northern Rivers towns

        News The SES safety campaign Floods, The Risk Is Real has been launched.

        Why Occy‘s doctor sister egged her neighbour’s house

        Premium Content Why Occy‘s doctor sister egged her neighbour’s house

        Crime The sister of the famed surfer appeared in court this week.

        COVID-19: How to find out when you will get the vaccination

        Premium Content COVID-19: How to find out when you will get the vaccination

        News How to find out when you can expect to get the COVID-19 vaccination according to...