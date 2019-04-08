‘Suck it up’: Dusty banned after slam

Dustin Martin may have to get used to sitting on the bench in the next two weeks.

RICHMOND superstar Dustin Martin is set to spend to the next two matches on the sidelines after a dramatic match against the GWS Giants.

The 2017 Brownlow medallist found himself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons after he directed a drugs-related sledge towards Giants ruckman Shane Mumford.

He also landed in trouble for making high contact with GWS star Adam Kennedy, which has seen him accept a two-match ban for striking.

The absence of Martin will add to the Tigers' woes as they will be without their 'big four' of him, captain Trent Cotchin, Jack Riewoldt and Alex Rance for the first time since 2010.

With Rance and Riewoldt already sidelined through injury, Cotchin is also expected to be ruled out of Saturday's away match against Port Adelaide with a hamstring injury.

A frustrated Martin caught Kennedy with an elbow to the back of his head behind play.

Match review officer Michael Christian classified it as intentional conduct, with medium impact to the head, which will see him banned for two matches and miss the club's games against Port Adelaide and Sydney.

"Taking into account the visual look of the incident, the player reaction, the medical report and the potential to cause a more serious injury, we decided the appropriate grading was medium in this case," Christian said.

Dustin Martin didn’t have a great game against the Giants.

It was a rough match for Martin who, after missing a kick at goal, stuck up his middle finger at a rival, reported to be Giants ruckman Shane Mumford.

He then made a gesture with his finger on his nose, which some suggest was a reference to the video that emerged last year, in which Mumford was seen to be snorting white powder.

Martin also appeared to say: "Have another f***ing line."

The video of Mumford was several years old but was only made public in late 2018.

Martin, was also fined $1500 for striking Giants tagger Matt de Boer with an elbow to the stomach, and is also expected to be sanctioned for the gestures towards Mumford.

De Boer kept Martin to just 15 disposals for the day on Saturday which prompted St Kilda great Nick Riewoldt to call on AFL midfielders to "suck it up" and learn to deal with being tagged.

Richmond have had a hard start to the year.

"We've all been there as players who would've been tagged every week as key forwards, so the mids can probably suck it up a little bit and understand what it's like to get tagged every week," he said.

"De Boer didn't, I think, overstep the mark in terms of unnecessary niggle, punches behind play, hits in the back - I didn't think there was anything over the top."

As for the sledge, Riewoldt said it's part of the game.

"The off-the-ball spray - he's unlucky in that situation that the camera was just on him because that sort of stuff happens," he said..

"People might say 'we don't want to see that in our game', well you might be right but it happens a lot out on the field."