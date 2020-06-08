Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Rugby League

Reynolds corrects record on failed drug test

by Staff writers
8th Jun 2020 6:20 PM

 

Wests Tigers utility Josh Reynolds has set the record straight on a failed a roadside drugs test, hitting back at the report on Twitter after being pulled over in Caringbah at 1:30am on Monday morning.

The Daily Telegraph reports the 31-year-old was also driving with an expired licence and is awaiting the results of a second swab.

While Reynolds wrote that he did have a expired licence, the roadside drug test was a false positive with the second test at the Sutherland Police station which came back negative after the secondary oral fluid test.

Police have issued him with an infringement notice over the driver's licence but he was released without charge from the station.

Kayo is your ticket to the 2020 NRL Telstra Premiership. Watch every game Live & On-Demand with no-ad breaks during play. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

The Telegraph says the two test results contradicted each other, with one returning a positive result and the other negative.

But Reynolds called out the report in a series of tweets.

An NRL spokesperson confirmed in a statement that the Tigers had notified the Integrity Unit.

 

"The Wests Tigers advised the NRL Integrity Unit of the matter. The Integrity Unit are working with the club and NSW Police to determine the full details."

NRL Rd 4 - Panthers v Wests Tigers
NRL Rd 4 - Panthers v Wests Tigers

Fox League expert and Reynolds' former Bulldogs teammate, Michael Ennis was "sad" to hear the news.

"It's really difficult, he's a great friend of mine, he's a great person," Ennis said.

"I obviously want to get in contact with him before having any comment on it but it's been a tough period for him and it's sad."

Reynolds has battled his fair share of off-field drama recently including a messy break up with ex-girlfriend Arabella Del Busso who allegedly faked a number of pregnancies with Reynolds.

Originally published as Reynolds corrects record on failed drug test

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Demand for science degrees skyrocket amid pandemic

        premium_icon Demand for science degrees skyrocket amid pandemic

        News SOUTHERN Cross University has recorded an unprecedented demand for science degrees starting in July.

        Autumn just flew by, what the hell happened

        premium_icon Autumn just flew by, what the hell happened

        News HOW did we fare during autumn 2020?

        Amber alert children may have crossed border

        Amber alert children may have crossed border

        News Amber alert issued for young children missing from Harristown