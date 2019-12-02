ULTIMATE GALLERY: Did we snap you at the Toy Run?

Alison Paterson Full Profile Login to follow

THE moment the sound of motorcycles could be heard, children and adults alike were cheering as complete with a Highway Patrol escort, and led by Santa, the Northern Rivers Ulysses Club 38th annual Toy Run roared into town.

On Sunday around 11am, the posse poured into the carpark behind the Quad, where there was much laughter as riders compared antlers, elf hats, themed T-shirts and, of course, motorcycles.

As well as their motorcycle leathers, riders wore Santa hats, elf T-shirts, glittery accessories and carried soft toys as well gift-wrapped presents which were gratefully accepted by two little angels and a dog with antlers.