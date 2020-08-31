Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
NRL 2020: Todd Payten to be announced as new Cowboys coach
NRL 2020: Todd Payten to be announced as new Cowboys coach
Rugby League

Revealed: Who the Cowboys have picked for top job

by Phil Rothfield
31st Aug 2020 5:12 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Todd Payten is just days away from being appointed head coach of the North Queensland Cowboys on a three-year contract.

News Corp understands the deal will be confirmed by Wednesday for the 41-year-old who has done such an impressive job since taking over at the New Zealand Warriors from Stephen Kearney.

A magnificent 36-6 victory over the Knights on Saturday afternoon, their fourth win in five games, convinced Cowboys bosses he is the man for the job in Townsville.

 

Kayo is your ticket to the 2020 NRL Telstra Premiership. Every game of every round Live & On-Demand with no-ad breaks during play. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

 

Todd Payten already has a history with the Cowboys. Picture: Shae Beplate
Todd Payten already has a history with the Cowboys. Picture: Shae Beplate

 

 

It caps a huge weekend for Payten, who was reunited with his young family on the Central Coast yesterday after a four-month separation.

He has three children, 11, 9 and 7 who stayed behind in New Zealand when the Warriors moved to Australia in May.

"They got out of quarantine this morning at 10am," Payten said.

"It's been a great day. We hadn't seen each other for 120 days on the dot."

Payten's contract with the Cowboys will be worth around the $1.5 million mark for three years with bonuses for playing in the finals.

He has beaten John Cartwright, Josh Hannay and English coach Shaun Wane for the job.

Payten last month knocked back the offer of the full-time coaching role with the Warriors to chase the opportunity at the Cowboys following the sacking of Paul Green.

He declined to comment on the job.

"Let's just wait to see what happens," he said.

He was an assistant coach at the Cowboys under Green in the club's 2015 premiership victory.

Since taking over from Kearney, Payten has a 50 per cent record with five wins from 10 starts.

He said he has not been interviewed for the St George-Illawarra job.

Originally published as Revealed: Who the Cowboys have picked for top job

More Stories

Show More
north queensland cowboys nrl rugby league sport todd payten townsville

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Marist Brothers host Northern United

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Marist Brothers host Northern United

        News A SELECTION of the best photos from Sunday’s match between Marist Brothers and Northern United.

        Tweed woman recognised at National Heart Foundation awards

        Premium Content Tweed woman recognised at National Heart Foundation awards

        News Leoni Warren received a “great thrill” in being recognised by the Heart Foundation...

        Police allege man bashed pregnant partner while driving

        Premium Content Police allege man bashed pregnant partner while driving

        Crime A woman who was five months pregnant was allegedly so desperate to escape her...

        PHOTOS: Ballina triumphs over Wollongbar Alstonville

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Ballina triumphs over Wollongbar Alstonville

        News Ballina edged past their opponents in the Dane Cupitt shield.