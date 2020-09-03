Where different crimes occur most on the Northern Rivers

THE Tweed-Richmond police sector has seen significant reductions in domestic violence related assaults and property crimes, according to a data report released this week.

NSW Police's BOCSAR report revealed for the 24 months to June 2020 showed property crime had decreased by 15.3 per cent and, for the last 60 months, it was down 6.2 per cent.

Tweed Byron Police District Commander, Acting Superintendent Cameron Lindsay, said the quarterly results also showed the region bucked the statewide trend, reporting a 10 per cent reduction in domestic violence during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"That was on top of a 14.8 per cent reduction over a two-year period," he said.

"In that last period, that is 44 less domestic violence related assaults, in real terms that is 44 less victims, 44 less traumatised families and 44 less court matters and tying up police resources.

"And this has been during the COVID period.

"We thought that we would see an increase in domestic violence and for this command to have achieved those reductions is a very pleasing result."

Acting Supt Lindsay said less cross-border travel, more people staying at home and advances in forensic fingerprint turnaround had contributed to the reduced property offending.

The Tweed-Richmond district is considered 'stable' in relation to the annual percentage change across the last 24 and 60 months for violent percentages, putting it on par with the state's average.

Richmond-Tweed covers the Ballina, Byron, Kyogle, Lismore, Richmond Valley and Tweed local government areas.

FAST FACTS:

Tweed

Tweed showed a higher ratio of murder than the state average for incidents per 100,000 population across the last 12 months to June 2020.

However year-on-year there was a decrease, Tweed recorded two murders 2019-2020 and three in 2018-2019.

Tweed recorded a 36.3 per cent decrease in dwelling break and enter offences across the past two years and 13.8 per cent across the past five years.

It also recorded a 14.2 per cent increase in breach of bail offences across two years and a 14.4 per cent increase across five years.

Richmond Valley

Richmond Valley recorded a high ratio sexual assaults compared to the state average based on population per 100,000. But the number only increased by one when comparing the year-on-year from 2019-2020 and 2018-2019.

It also recorded an increase of indecent assaults, 45 were reported in 2018-2019 to 70 in 2019-2020.

Richmond Valley jumped from two robberies with a weapon not a firearm in 2018-2019 to seven in 2019-2020.

Break and enter offences in dwellings decreased by 33.3 per cent in past two years and 12.5 per cent the past five years.

Intimidation, stalking and harassment offences recorded a 26.8 per cent decrease in the past two years.

Ballina

Ballina recorded high ratios compared to the state average based on population per 100,000 for murders.

Two people were murdered in 2019-2020 was a rise from none recorded the 12 months prior. Two robberies with a firearm also increased from no offences in 2018-2019.

Stealing from a dwelling offences were down 43.2 per cent in the past two years while break and enter offences were down 35.2 per cent in the same time frame.

Stealing from a motor vehicle reported a 38 per cent drop in the past 24 months.

Byron

Byron had an increase in firearm robberies with two in 2019-2020 from zero in 2018-2019.

Byron also rated a high ratio compared to the state average based on population per 100,000 of stealing from a person but the figures decreased by seven from 2018-2019 and 2019-2020.

Motor vehicle theft is up by 80.8 per cent in the past two years.

Transport regulatory offences have increased by 149.2 per cent in the past 24 months

Malicious damage to property has decreased by 17.9 per cent across two years.

Lismore

Lismore jumped to 76 sexual assaults in 2019-2020 from 57 in 2018-2019 and three robberies with a firearm from none in 2018-2019.

It recorded a massive reduction in stealing from a motor vechile, a 45.8 per cent decrease across two years and a 14 per cent decrease across five years.

Lismore recorded the two-year decrease of 32.9 per cent for trespass offences.

Kyogle

Kyogle remained consistent with 14 sexual assaults for each year in the last 24 months, however the number of indecent assaults jumped to 19 from 14.

Non-domestic violence related assaults have dropped by 57.7 per cent and breach of bail condition offences have also dropped by 50.7 per cent in the past two years.

Stealing from a motor vehicle has dropped 50 per cent in the past 24 months.