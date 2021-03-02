REVEALED: When and where our frontline workers will get first jab

Local frontline workers won’t have to travel far to get their vaccine for COVID-19, and they won’t have to wait much longer either.

The Pfizer vaccine is being rolled out into regional hubs, and NSW Health has announced that each hub will supply vaccines to satellite locations.

From March 15 through to April, the regional hubs will be opened across rural NSW, including one based at Coffs Harbour Health Campus.

This campus will host the specialised freezing units required for long-term storage of the Pfizer vaccine.

Grafton Base Hospital COVID-19 clinic co-ordinator Troy Armstrong at the clinic.

The vaccines need to be thawed before use, and they can be sent and stored at each of the satellite locations for use within five days kept in normal refrigeration.

The satellite hubs that Coffs Harbour will send the Pfizer vaccine to are:

Bellingen

Bonalbo MPS

Dorrigo MPS

Grafton

Kyogle MPS

Lismore

Macksville

Nimbin MPS

Port Macquarie

Tweed Heads

Urbenville MPS

These vaccinations will be restricted for those who fall within Phase 1A of the vaccine rollout, with the general public in Phase 2A. They will receive the AstraZeneca vaccine, and will be available through selected GPs, pharmacies and usual vaccination suppliers.

The news comes as premier Gladys Berejiklian announced that more than 10,000 frontline workers had already been vaccinated through metropolitan hubs, and welcomed the rollout into rural areas.

“NSW is on track to achieve its goal of more than 35,000 vaccinations in the first three weeks with thousands of frontline workers already receiving their first doses thanks to excellent work of our NSW Health staff in the three initial hubs,” Ms Berejiklian said.

Meanwhile the Federal Government‘s Healthy North Coast has released population health data details of their vaccination road map as the first Pfizer/BioNTech COPVID-19 vaccinations in the region rolled out this week.

While people living at seven Residential Aged Care Facilities in Ballina/Alstonville were among the first on the Northern Rivers to be vaccinated against the pandemic, HNC said it has analysed population health data and primary care availability to assess the service provision required to support Australia‘s COVID-19 Vaccine Roadmap.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Health Minister Brad Hazzard look on as NSW Health worker Andrew Santoso, a Radiographer in the emergency Department receives his COVID-19 vaccination at the Westmead Hospital Vaccination Hub in Sydney, Monday, March 1, 2021. Phase 1a of the nationwide vaccination program began last week, with healthcare and border workers the first to be vaccinated. (AAP Image/

The spokesman said HCN is using modelling to assess areas of high need and advise the Australian Government on recommended priority areas.