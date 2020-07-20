Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

REVEALED: Virgin Australia owes workers, customers $1.05b

by Hayden Johnson
20th Jul 2020 12:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Virgin Australia creditors will find out on August 19 how much they'll be paid when American investment giant Bain Capital reveals its formal plans for the carrier.

Deloitte administrators have revealed for the first time how much those creditors are owed by the struggling airline, which collapsed into administration on April 21.

A review of the books and records of the Virgin companies reveal of about 10,247 known creditors, 9020 are employees.

Workers are owed about $451m, in the event of the airline's liquidation.

Customers entitled to credits for flights which were cancelled due to the pandemic are contingently owed $604m.

Secured lenders and aircraft financiers are owed about $2.2b while unsecured bondholders have $1.98b on the books.

Trade creditors are owed $167m and aircraft lessors $1.8b.

Landlords, which include Australian airports, are owed about $71m.

Grounded Virgin Australia aircraft are parked at Brisbane Airport. (AAP Image/Darren England)
Grounded Virgin Australia aircraft are parked at Brisbane Airport. (AAP Image/Darren England)

In a letter to creditors on Friday Deloitte Partner Vaughan Strawbridge revealed the next steps in the sale of the airline.

Bain Capital, which was selected as the buyer on June 26, will provide a deed of company arrangement -formal plans for the airline - on August 12.

The second creditors' meeting and a transfer of the business to Bain Capital will occur on August 26 if creditors approve.

Mr Strawbridge's letter was sent amid a week of turmoil where bondholders threatened to derail the sale.

Two institutional bondholders, owed $300m, had sought access to confidential details of the sale transaction with Bain in order to put together their own deed of company arrangement for Virgin.

Although access was denied, the bondholders were told they had the right to put up a new offer at the next meeting of creditors.

Mr Strawbridge did not address the ruling in his letter, pointing out "on June 26, we signed binding transaction documents for the sale of the business to Bain Capital".

"As such we are not able to accept any alternate offer for sale, and they are committed to buying the business," he said.

More Stories

coronavirus editors picks virgin australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cop explains why ‘locals' border pass only good in theory

        premium_icon Cop explains why ‘locals' border pass only good in theory

        News Tweed commuters are reporting 90-minute delays to and from work to cross the border, and one councillor is advocating for a solution.

        Huge change coming to JobKeeper

        Huge change coming to JobKeeper

        News Big cuts coming for JobKeeper payments will hit casuals

        The extravagant, unseasonal spending of tourists

        premium_icon The extravagant, unseasonal spending of tourists

        News Diners spending up to $1500 for lunch seatings

        Where it’s cheaper to buy than rent in our region

        premium_icon Where it’s cheaper to buy than rent in our region

        News SUBSTANTIAL savings can be had for those that buy wisely.