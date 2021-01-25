Revealed: the top baby names of 2020

Oliver still reigns supreme, but Charlotte's crown has fallen to Amelia in the tally of the state's most popular baby names for 2020.

The annual list, released by NSW Births Deaths and Marriages on Tuesday, showed the regal Charlotte - which held top spot for three years - slipped to third place.

Amelia made the jump from fourth last year to No. 1, followed by Olivia, which maintained its position as runner up.



The fastest mover in the top 10 for girls over the past decade was Isla, climbing 18 spots to place fourth.

All but one of last year's 10 most popular boys' names again featured, albeit in a slightly different order. Liam regained a spot in the top 10 at the expense of Ethan.

Oliver retained first place for the seventh year running. Noah and William have been the state's second and third choices for the past five years.

One-year-old Amelia Bell. Picture: Alla Darkina

Ana Bell, from Schofields in Sydney's northwest, said she liked Amelia for her now 12-month-old daughter because it was "beautiful and classic".

"Amelia was always in our top three, I wanted to meet her in real life to make sure it was right for her," she said.

"The most famous Amelia is Amelia Earhart and from what I can see of my daughter she is very much an explorer, so the name is just perfect for her."

