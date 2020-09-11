Revealed: The glamorous WAGs of QLD’s most notorious bikies

They are Queensland's glammed-up WAGs who stood by their partners despite court claims, crime and jail.

With massive social media followings the women in the bikie scene have become mini-celebrities in their own right.

They might be too heavily tattooed for the catwalk but that does not stop them getting thousands of people following them on Instagram.

MORE NEWS

INSTAGRAM INFLUENCERS CONVICTED OF DRUG RELATED OFFENCES

WOMAN ON PROSTITUTION CHARGES THREATENED WITH CONTEMPT

FORMER NURSE STOLE PETROL FROM FIVE DIFFERENT SERVOS

Allaina Vader. Picture Glenn Hampson

Allaina Vader

Allaina Vader, real name Allaina Dianna Jones, has dated two bikies including a man who was once one of Queensland's most wanted - John Fahey

Vader dated Bandidos sergeant-at-arms Fahey and later Finks and Hells Angels bikie Ben 'Notorious' Geppert.

Benjamin 'Notorious' Geppert and Allaina Vader.

In 2013 Fahey was arrested at a Gold Coast Nandos restaurant after "patching over" from the Bandidos to Hells Angels.

Jones stood by Fahey during a 2013 court appearance after he was arrested for a brawl in a Burleigh Heads gym. Fahey pleaded guilty to the fight in 2014.

She started dating Geppert in 2017 and the pair rose to prominence posting raunchy photos on Instagram. They split up in late 2019.

Geppart was placed on a suspended jail sentence for three years for his involvement in a fight.

She is the mum to two children with the most recent, Storm, born last month.

Chireez Beytell with Liam Scorcese.

Chireez Beytell

Chureez Beytell's bikie ex-boyfriend Liam Scorcese was shot dead outside her parent's Wakerley property in 2018.

Scorcese was trying to break into Ms Beytell's parent's house when police arrived.

A coronial inquest into his death last week heard from Ms Beytell's mother Madelene

Chireez Beytell with Liam Scorsese Picture: Facebook.

Erasmus who said Scorcese bashed on the doors of the house yelling to let him in.

She called the police hoping they would take Scorcese home and he would return another day to sort things out with Ms Beytell.

The court heard when police arrived Scorcese had a knife, was tasered once but allegedly got up and lunged at police before he was shot.

But the court heard from a witness who saw the shooting deny Scorcese had lunged at police.

Trudi McPhee.

Trudi McPhee

Trudi McPhee is the on-again, off-again partner of notorious bikie Shane Bowden.

Bowden was a member of the Finks and the Mongols gangs and has spent much of the past two decades in prison.

Ms McPhee and Bowden have a teenage son together.

The two returned to the headlines in recent months after Bowden allegedly lied on his border entry forms to fly from Victoria to Queensland during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bowden was diagnosed with coronavirus in Melbourne after he checked into a hospital with a wound.

But McPhee said he recovered and tested negative to COVID-19 and left Victoria fearing people were after him. He was quarantined in Queensland and tested negative to coronavirus.

McPhee said authorities should apologise to Bowden.

Originally published as Revealed: The glamorous WAGs of QLD's most notorious bikies