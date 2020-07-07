REVEALED: The 10 worst SPER debt hot spots by suburb

Queenslanders are happy to do the crime but not so happy to pay the fine – racking up more than $1 billion of SPER debt. We reveal the 10 worst suburbs.

Queenslanders are happy to do the crime but not so happy to pay the fine – racking up more than $1 billion of SPER debt. We reveal the 10 worst suburbs.

At the end of May Queenslanders owed the State Penalties Enforcement Registry just shy of $1.3 billion with southeast residents among the worse offenders.

SPER is the state government agency tasked with collecting fines imposed by the courts, state government, local governments and other agencies such as toll companies.

SCROLL DOWN FOR THE SUBURB BY SUBURB BREAKDOWN

More than $785 million worth of fines were imposed by the state government, with $402 million coming from the courts.

SPER collected $251.5 million as at 31 May 2020 for the 2019-20 financial year.

Between July 2019 and May 2020 suburbs within the postcode of 4027 including Logan Village, Yatala and Beenleigh racked up $28, 676, 000 in debts - the highest in the state.

Suburbs in the postcode 4114, including Logan Central and Woodridge, came in second with $25 million owed by 7749 people.

Ipswich suburbs of 4305 finished third with 8258 people owing more than $24 million.

Toowoomba and Gold Coast suburbs including Labrador and Southport rounded out the top five.

Suburbs of Cairns (4870) and Caboolture (4510) also made the top 10.

TOP 10 SUBURBS FOR SPER DEBT IN QLD (July 2019- May 2020)

4207 (Beenleigh, Logan Village, Yatala): $28,676, 000 (9993 people with 72043 debts

4114 (Kingston, Logan Central, Woodridge): $25,015,000 (7749 people with 88,829 debts)

4305 (Ipswich, Raceview): $24,818,000 (8258 people with 85745 debts)

4350 (Toowoomba): $20,537,000 (10, 233 people with 66,245 debts)

4215 (Labrador, Southport): $20,008,000 (9993 people with 72043 debts

4300 (Goodna, Springfield Lakes): $19,623,000 (7781, 72,056 debts)

4870 (Cairns): $18, 965,000 (10,661 with 61,782 debts)

4510 (Caboolture, Beachmere, Bellmere): $18, 915,000 (7577 people with 63,849 debts)

4209 (Coomera, Willow Vale): $17,730,000 (8586 people with 65,551 debts)

4132 (Creastmead, Marsden): $15,966,000 (5248 people with 62423 debts)

Fines imposed by the courts include fines for drug use, failing to appear for a court date, traffic offences, stealing and restitution costs to name a few.

Residents living in the Redcliffe Peninsula suburbs in postcodes 4019, 4020, 4021, 4022 and 4508 collectively owe more than $26 million - a great deal less than the $50 million owed in 2018.

In one week alone a Redcliffe Magistrate handed out almost $10,000 in fines just for traffic offences.

Daniel Robert Smith who faced Redcliffe Magistrates Court on June 15, 2020, went as far as to boast to the Magistrate about his ability to pay off fines - after pleading guilty to possession of a dangerous drug.

"I take full responsibility for the cannabis and I am capable of paying any fines your honour may see fit," Smith told Magistrate Bucknall from the dock.

"I do have other fines totalling $228, but I've paid it down, it was once $49,000. I pay my fines."

A total of 4508 people living in Brisbane (4000) owe $11 million.

Originally published as REVEALED: The 10 worst SPER debt hot spots by suburb