Revealed: 26 serial litigants banned from court action

Courts have declared 26 people vexatious litigants since 1983, with the list including three people from the same family.

Courts have declared 26 people vexatious litigants since 1983, with the list including three people from the same family.

Queensland courts have declared 26 people vexatious litigants since 1983, with the list including three people from the same family, one person banned from suing a regional council and another who can't take legal action against a bank.

A vexatious litigant is someone who persistently begins legal actions without sufficient grounds.

According to Queensland courts, vexatious proceedings include cases that are started or pursued to abuse the process of a court or tribunal, to harass or annoy, to cause delay or detriment, or for another wrongful purpose or without fair or reasonable grounds.

Under the legislation, the Supreme Court can declare a person as a vexatious litigant and prohibit them from starting proceedings, or a certain type of proceeding, without the court's permission.

In deciding whether to make the declaration, the courts consider how many proceedings the person has started and whether these were fair and reasonable.

The 26 named have persistently engaged in court action without sufficient grounds

These are the 26 people currently subject to such orders in Queensland.

1. Robert William Franklin VAN HAEFF

In October 1983, an order was made that Robert William Franklin Van Haeff could not institute legal proceedings without leave of the court or a judge.

Order made: 12 October 1983

2. Leslie Harold FRITZ

No legal proceedings shall without leave of the Court or a judge be instituted by Leslie Harold Fritz or by anyone on his behalf.

Order made: 21 July 1987

3. Alan George SKYRING

May not institute or take any legal proceedings without leave of the Supreme Court or a Judge thereof.

Order made: 5 April 1995

4. Donald James CAMERON

May not institute or take any legal proceedings without leave of the Supreme Court or a Judge thereof.

Order made: 5 March 1996

5. John Murray ABBOTT

Prohibited from instituting proceedings against Annette Franklyn and Nigel Franklyn in Queensland without the leave of the court.

Orders made on 16 December 1999 and 7 October 2011

6. Peter Alexander GARGAN

May not institute or take any legal proceedings without leave of the Supreme Court or a Judge thereof.

Order made 22 May 2000

7. John Gary SARGENT

May not institute or take any legal proceedings without leave of the Supreme Court or a Judge thereof.

Order made 16 October 2001

8. William Peter TAIT

May not institute or take any legal proceedings without leave of the Supreme Court or a Judge thereof.

Order made 4 December 2002

9. Richard Stephen GUNTER

May not institute or take any legal proceedings without leave of the Supreme Court or a Judge thereof.

Order made 16 April 2003

The litigants are prohibited from starting proceedings, or a certain type of proceeding, without the court’s permission.

10. Geoffrey James BIRD

May not institute or take any legal proceedings without leave of the Supreme Court or a Judge thereof.

Order made 27 February 2004

11. Russell Gordon Haig MATHEWS

Prohibited from instituting any proceedings in any Court in Queensland against Brisbane City Council and or any employee of the Brisbane City Council.

Order made 9 February 2006

12. Lynton Noel Charles FREEMAN

Restrained from commencing any new proceedings, apart from an appeal in these proceedings, in any Queensland Court against the National Australia Bank Limited, its servants or agents, arising out of or concerning any of the allegations made in proceedings BS4103/98 at first instance or on appeal.

Order made 5 May 2006

13. Sydney Ronald DART

Prohibited from instituting in any court of the State of Queensland on his own behalf or on behalf of any other person, proceedings against any person which relates directly or indirectly to The Willows Shoppingtown, Townsville, without the leave of the Court.

Order made 22 November 2006

14. Shirley Norma DART

Prohibited from instituting in any court of the State of Queensland on her own behalf or on behalf of any other person, proceedings against any person which relates directly or indirectly to The Willows Shoppingtown, Townsville, without the leave of the Court.

Order made 22 November 2006

15. Frederick William DART

Prohibited from instituting in any court of the State of Queensland on his own behalf or on behalf of any other person, proceedings against any person which relates directly or indirectly to The Willows Shoppingtown, Townsville, without the leave of the Court.

Order made 22 November 2006

16. Dayal Hassaram MANSUKHANI

Restrained from instituting any proceedings in any Queensland Court, apart from any appeal in this proceeding.

Order made 13 April 2007

17. Milton Arnoldo CONDE

Milton Arnoldo Conde is prohibited from instituting any proceeding in a court or tribunal of the State of Queensland without prior leave of a Judge of the Supreme Court of Queensland.

As part of the order, the court stayed six proceedings instituted by Mr Conde.

Order made 4 February 2010

18. John LABAJ

Is prohibited from instituting any proceedings in Queensland, apart from an appeal in this proceeding.

Order made on 29 April 2010

A vexatious litigant is someone who persistently begins legal actions without sufficient grounds.

19. Esther Sau Kuen FUNG

Is restrained from instituting any proceedings in any Queensland Court against Chung Hung Shun Tam (aka Cameron Tam) and Sharon Sau Fong Pun (aka Sharon Pun) without prior leave of a judge of the Trial Division of the Supreme Court of Queensland.

Order made on 4 April 2011

20. Josiyas Zifanana MBUZI

Is prohibited from instituting proceedings in any Queensland Court (apart from an appeal from these orders).

Orders made on 24 April 2012, 17 July 2012 and 17 September 2012

21. Lorain Ronda MCELLIGOTT

Prohibited from instituting any proceedings in any Queensland Court (apart from any Appeal in this proceeding) against the Estate of the late Joyce Alice McElligott or the Second Applicant acting in his capacity as the executor of the Will of the late Joyce Alice McElligott, without prior leave of a Judge of the Supreme Court of Queensland.

Order made 4 November 2014

22. Peter MARKAN

Prohibited from instituting proceedings in any Queensland Court, apart from an appeal from these orders.

Order made 15 September 2014

23. Chad Everett ROWE

For the purposes of s6(1)(a) of the Act the respondent, Chad Everett Rowe, is a person who has frequently instituted or conducted vexatious proceedings in Australia. The respondent be prohibited from instituting proceedings in Queensland (apart from an appeal against these orders) without first obtaining leave under the Act. Proceeding filed by the respondent against the applicant on 16 March 2015 in the Magistrates Court of Queensland (matter number 50890 of 2015) be stayed. The appeal filed by the respondent against the applicant on 5 November 2015 in the District Court of Queensland (matter number 4337 of 2014) be stayed.

Order made 29 May 2015

24. Alan JORGENSEN

Pursuant to … the Vexatious Proceedings Ac, it is ordered that Alan Jorgensen, or any entity controlled by the first respondent shall not without leave of the Court institute or cause to be instituted any proceedings with respect to, connected with or arising out of the Rainbow Motor Inn Unit Trust.

Order made 5 September 2016

25. Russell Gordon Haig MATHEWS

Russell Gordon Haig Mathews is prohibited from instituting proceedings, including interlocutory proceedings, in any Queensland court or tribunal, except: a. in criminal proceedings brought against him; b. an appeal by him to the Court of Appeal against this order; c. to seek relief in the nature of habeas corpus; without leave of the Court. 2.

Four pending court proceedings were stayed as part of the order.

Order made 26 April 2017

26. Bevan Allan MOWEN

Leave is granted to the Rockhampton Regional Council under the Vexatious Proceedings Act 2005 to bring an application against Bevan Alan Mowen for a vexatious proceedings order.

Pursuant to s6 of the Vexatious Proceedings Act 2005 (Qld), Bevan Alan Mowen is prohibited from commencing or continuing proceedings claiming damages or aggravated damages for defamation against the Rockhampton Regional Council. 3.

Order made 28 August 2018

Originally published as Revealed: Qld's 26 serial litigants banned from court action