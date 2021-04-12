REVEALED: How much the gaming industry is profiting

New data reveals just how much the gaming industry is making in the Northern Rivers. Picture: istock

New data reveals just how much the gaming industry is making in the Northern Rivers. Picture: istock

New data has revealed gaming machines across the Northern Rivers have made the industry a staggering $100.8 million net profit in a six-month period.

The latest gaming machine data from Liquor and Gaming New South Wales shows clubs made $73.2 million between June 1 to November 30, 2020 while hotels made $27.5 million between July 1 and December 31, 2020.

Overall there was increase in profit from gaming machines but a decrease in actual machines across the entire state.

The total number of operating gaming machines fell by 2,374 while net profit increased by 10.93 per cent for hotels and 7.29 per cent for clubs, an over all increase of 8.79 per cent.

Within the Northern Rivers, the Tweed region was the biggest contributor to profits with 1698 in clubs and an additional 205 in hotels, generating a combined total of $50.2 million net profit.

A spokesman said the previous six-month period looked vastly different.

“The previous six-month net profit figures were significantly impacted by restrictions placed on gaming venues due to the COVID-19 Public Health Orders including the closure of gaming venues for 10 weeks from Mar 23 to 31 May,” the spokesman said.



“This trend was reversed in the current reporting period.”

Across NSW gaming machines in clubs made $2.2 billion and $1.6 billion in hotels net profit.

A woman tries her luck on a pokie machine.

Numbers by LGA:

Ballina

Clubs:

Profit: $10,677,166.43

Tax: $1,965,934.99

Machines: 390

Premises: 7

Hotels:

Profit: $5,846,293.72

Tax: $1,701,651.90

Machines: 158

Premises: 9

Byron

Clubs:



Profit: $4,091,023.81

Tax: $477,976.46

Machines: 231

Premises: 9

Hotels:

Profit: $3,174,832.36

Tax: $792,396.31

Machines: 144

Premises: 9

Glen Innes/Tenterfield

Clubs:

Profit: $2,875,096.51

Tax: $378,186.89

Machines: 137

Premises: 4

Kyogle

Clubs:

Profit: $90,601.72

Tax: $0

Machines: 42

Premises: 5

Kyogle/Tenterfield



Hotels:

Profit: $1,723,337.95

Tax: $3,87,525.80

Machines: 57

Premises: 7

Lismore

Clubs:

Profit: $8,190,815.19

Tax: $1,435,826.27

Machines: 279

Premises: 11

Hotels:

Profit: $4,741,983.02

Tax: $1,344,457.37

Machines: 133

Premises: 9

Richmond Valley

Clubs:

Profit: $6,343,074.97

Tax: $918,572.94

Machines: 262

Premises: 8

Hotels:

Profit: $2,839,184.12

Tax: $735,909.24

Machines: 75

Premises: 7

Tweed

Clubs

Profit: $40,986,715.63

Tax: $7,921,639.1

Machines: 1698

Premises: 15

Hotels: