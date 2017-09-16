27°
REVEALED: Grisly images from murder trial

Michael Phillip Martin trial, crime scene photos. View showing the tomahawk.
Michael Phillip Martin trial, crime scene photos. View showing the tomahawk. Contributed NSW SUPREME COURT
Claudia Jambor
by

JURORS were shown the bloodied scenes of the first alleged murder attempt of slain Murwillumbah father, Michael Anthony Martin during the Supreme Court murder trial at Lismore this week.

Yesterday, The Northern Star was granted access by the court to publish some of those images shown to the jury.

 

Most of the trial on Tuesday was spent revisiting the scene of the first attempt on Martin snr's life on April 7, 2014 at his Quarry Rd, Murwillumbah unit.

A tomahawk with droplets of blood on the handle was among the images of blood-stained rooms shown to the jury by Crown prosecutor Brenden Campbell.

The images were shown with the cross examination of former Lismore crime scene officer, Sergeant Justin Carroll, who was involved in the investigation of the murder attempt.

Referring to the crime examination report of samples taken from the scene, Sgt Carroll confirmed samples of blood taken from kitchen, bathroom and in the lounge room matched Martin snr's DNA.

But testing to the handle of the tomahawk, which was located in the lounge room area, Sgt Carroll told the court revealed results of a mixed DNA sample that wasn't conclusive.

An intensive care doctor said the extent of the injuries sustained by Martin snr and his housemate, Eddie Manning during the attack would have killed them if they hadn't received medical attention.

Martin snr lost sight in one eye from his injuries and part of his bowel was removed as a result of a sepsis infection from his wounds. Months later on June 13, 2014 Martin snr would be murdered inside the same unit, allegedly by his son Michael Phillip Martin.

Martin jnr faces charges relating to the attempted murder and murder of Martin snr.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The six week trial continues.

