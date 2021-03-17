REVEALED: Final plans to transform ‘under-utilised’ area

Byron Shire Council has released its final concept plans for the $2.6 million Byron Bay skate park, to be constructed in the Sandhills Estate.

Byron Shire Council has unveiled its final concept plans for the Byron Bay skate park.

The $2.6 million facility would breathe new life into the Sandhills precinct behind the Byron Library.

The council has asked the public to provide input on the concept plans.

The facility was designed by skate park specialists Convic, a firm which has designed skate parks across Australia and in Dubai, Singapore and China.

The concept design now on public exhibition resulted from two lots of public consultation, which amassed more than 300 survey responses on earlier.

The site sits between the library, Youth Activity Centre and Sandhills Childcare Centre.

Byron mayor Simon Richardson said the project was both exciting and "long overdue".

"The skate park will cater for all ages and all abilities and will activate a space that is currently under-utilised and attracts anti-social behaviour," Cr Richardson said.

"One of the key aims of this project is to allow the community to reclaim a space that has felt unsafe and unwelcoming for many years."

The final concept design is on display on the Your Say Byron Shire page.

Submissions can be lodged until March 26.

The designers are then expected to review the submissions for any final tweaks.

The state government has funded $2.05m of the project while $600,00 was allocated by the council.