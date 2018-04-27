Menu
Login
Brendon Levenson
Brendon Levenson Contributed
Business

REVEALED: Coast's richest young person worth $47m

ssawyer
by ssawyer
26th Oct 2017 4:21 PM | Updated: 4:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE COAST'S richest young man is a fitness mogul worth $47 million.

Jetts founder Brendon Levenson has officially cracked the country's top 50, coming in at 47th in this year's Australian Financial Review Young Rich List.

The 37-year-old has climbed the ladder, moving from 59th in 2016 into the top 50 this year.

Jetts founding director, Brendon Levenson. Photo: Che Chapman / Sunshine Coast Daily
Jetts founding director, Brendon Levenson. Photo: Che Chapman / Sunshine Coast Daily Che Chapman

Mr Levenson established the 24-hour gym phenomenon on the Coast, the first gym opening in Mooloolaba.

He's pressing on with overseas expansion plans a year after selling the business to Quadrant Private Equity in a $100 million deal.

Mr Levenson is the only Sunshine Coaster to make the 100-strong list for 2017.

business community lifestyle property rich list sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Voila! French films coming to Northern Rivers cinema

    Voila! French films coming to Northern Rivers cinema

    Movies CHECK out this 'tres chic' selection of cinema from France.

    Avengers film keeps cinemas super busy on first day

    Avengers film keeps cinemas super busy on first day

    Movies The franchise's new instalment, Infinity War, open in cinemas today

    Anzac biscuits a recipe for remembrance

    Anzac biscuits a recipe for remembrance

    Opinion Baking these biscuits is an April tradition.

    Spend money on veterans' health, not war memorials

    Spend money on veterans' health, not war memorials

    News Former army chief calls for more mental health support for veterans

    Local Partners